Explore Placer County History from Gold Rush-era through modern times

Auburn, Calif. – A visit to the Placer County Archives and Research Center is an opportunity to uncover the colorful history of Placer County and the people who have lived here.

From activities of the most prominent citizens to those who left behind nothing more than a signature, the archives helps researchers unlock mysteries of their family history, properties and official dealings of the county dating back to 1848.

Appointments

Appointments are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, 9am-12pm and 1pm-3pm. To make a research appointment please contact Curator of Archives.

Through records like oral histories, diaries, photographs, maps, newspapers (as early as 1852), deed books, homestead books, assessment rolls, military discharge papers, court case files, and affidavits of birth, death, and marriage, among others, researchers can truly see and hear history as it unfolded.

The archives collects materials spanning from the Gold Rush-era to contemporary times and welcomes donations by individuals, which will help to document and preserve the history of Placer County for generations to come.