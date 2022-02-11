Water supply reliability, infrastructure sustainability

Auburn, Calif.- At the Placer County Water Agency (“PCWA“) Board of Directors meeting on February 3, the Board held a workshop to reflect on the successes of 2021 and discuss strategic priorities for 2022.

High among the issues of importance to the Board are the reliability of PCWA’s water supply, and sustainability of its infrastructure.

Water Supply

On water supply, the Board identified the threat posed by the expansion of centralized planning in California water policy over the last decade. Protecting PCWA’s water supplies for the future of Placer County through local control and safeguarding those supplies for a changing climate was established as a top priority.

Infrastructure

On water infrastructure, Board members acknowledged present risks and opportunities. On the heels of an independent study commissioned by PCWA, which shows the need for over $400 million dollars in Renewal and Replacement projects over the next 25 years to keep PCWA’s water systems safe and dependable, the Board set maintaining a high standard of water quality, reliability, and value with cost-effective infrastructure plans as another priority.

Other goals discussed by the Board included sustaining a dynamic workforce, ensuring sound financial health, integrating new technologies, and maintaining high customer confidence. Prior to the discussion on priorities for 2022, staff presented a year-end report for 2021. The report is available below.

