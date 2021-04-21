Supports agriculture and wildlife habitat in Western Placer

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) has acquired five new miles of canal and associated facilities from South Sutter Water District (SSWD) after an agreement between the two agencies was approved by the PCWA Board of Directors.

Located in the Auburn Ravine, the newly acquired Moore and Pleasant Grove canals have long served PCWA’s agricultural customers west of the City of Lincoln, who primarily grow rice and provide habitat for waterfowl and other species.

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

» Roseville! Now Hiring. -- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

» Roseville! Now Hiring. -- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

» Roseville! Now Hiring -- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

» Roseville!

“Taking ownership of these facilities will help keep the water flowing in the Auburn Ravine.” Primo Santini, District 2 Director

In obtaining a California Department of Fish and Wildlife streambed alteration permit for operation of the canals, PCWA committed to monitoring fish migration for a three-year period as well as constructing several fish passage improvement projects which are being implemented in time for this year’s growing season.

“Taking ownership of these facilities will help keep the water flowing in the Auburn Ravine,” said District 2 Director, Primo Santini. “That water will support agriculture on the western side of Placer County, create open space by the preservation of that agriculture, and provide water needed for aquatic and migratory bird habitat. I want to thank the Board, PCWA staff, and SSWD for doing their due diligence on this important issue.”

About PCWA

Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) is the primary water resource agency for Placer County, California, with a broad range of responsibilities including water resource planning and management, retail and wholesale supply of drinking water and irrigation water, and production of hydroelectric energy.