Tickets On Sale Now for Christmas Holiday Tradition

Auburn, Calif.- A holiday tradition returns in 2022 as Placer Theatre Ballet presents The Nutcracker for a five-night engagement at Placer High.

At a Christmas Eve party a young girl, Clara is given a magical nutcracker doll. The Nutcracker comes to life in her dream, battles the evil King of the Mice, and takes Clara to the Land of Sweets.Here she is entertained by dancers from all around the world.

This is a holiday tradition in a historic theater. Tickets priced at just $12- $25 are on sale now and available online. Just choose your preferred date and seats and get ready to settle into another season of holiday entertainment.

The Nutcracker 2022 Schedule

December 2, 3, 4

December 10 & 11

Placer High Theater

Placer Theatre Ballet is a non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to the joy of storytelling through the art of dance.