Improving lives of seniors, adults with disabilities, and their families

Auburn, Calif. – Meals on Wheels Placer County, operated by Seniors First, has received funding from Meals on Wheels California, a state association whose mission is to create a unified voice for nutrition providers and broaden the impact of our programs across the state to improve the lives of seniors, adults with disabilities, and their families. This funding will allow Seniors First to advance its effort to increase its impact in the lives of seniors in Placer County.

Seniors First

“We’re committed to meeting the unique and varied needs of older adults in our area, so we are excited to continue to fund meals given to all new and existing Seniors First clients,” said Seniors First Executive Director Stephanie Vierstra. “This investment from Meals on Wheels California will allow us to continue our mission and create a positive impact within our community.”

On average, Seniors First arranges over 150,000 services per year that are geared towards enhancing the overall well-being of Placer County seniors. Over the past year, Seniors First has been able to provide low income seniors with 111,500 hot meals, 2,624 one-way commercial rides to essential service appointments, over 1,200 hours of telephone reassurance, and much more.

“We believe that older adults are a critical part of our communities and that providing opportunities for all people to remain active and engaged as they grow older is important,” said Brent Wakefield, president of Meals on Wheels California. “We’re grateful for the work that Seniors First is doing to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable seniors in our communities, and are proud to support this and other efforts to help people age without fear of hunger and isolation.”