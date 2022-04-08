Reservation requirement helps manage limited parking capacity

Auburn, Calif.- The popular Hidden Falls Regional Park in North Auburn will require visitors to obtain a parking permit between April 9-22.

Historically, the number of visitors traveling to the park outnumbers available parking spaces during this time period. Parking reservations are required year-round on weekends, holidays and peak-use days.

The Placer County Department of Parks and Open Space staff extend their appreciation for the community’s understanding of the temporary reservation requirement.

Avoid getting turned away

“While we don’t charge day-use fees to enjoy most of our parks, because of the extraordinary popularity of Hidden Falls on weekends and holiday periods, we require folks to get a reservation online before they leave home, so they know they have a place in the parking lot when they want to visit on busy days,” said Placer County Parks and Open Space Administrator Andy Fisher. “We want the visitor’s experience to be enjoyable from start to finish. Spreading the word about the temporary peak-use reservation requirement will help ensure that fewer cars are turned away because they don’t have a reservation.”

Activities

Located in the rolling foothills in North Auburn, the park offers 30 miles of multiple-use trails for hiking, running, biking, and equestrian riding. Hidden Falls is open from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset every day of the year.

Be prepared for your trip to Hidden Falls with plenty of drinking water and good hiking shoes. Insect repellent and sunscreen are also recommended.

Visit the Placer County website to view this year’s peak-use days and obtain a parking permit, which is only available for purchase online, here. On weekdays, other than the peak days listed on our website, the park is available free of charge without a reservation.

CLICK HERE to obtain a Hidden Falls parking permit

