World’s Best Cowboys & Cowgirls Hit The Trail For Gold Country

Auburn, California – For the 92nd year, the world’s best cowboys and girls are converging on the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn to compete and perform at the Gold Country Pro Rodeo, April 28 – April 30.

The rodeo again offers a full slate of ropin’, wrasslin’, and ridin’. With events for cowboys (bronc and bull riding, team roping), cowgirls (barrel races) and kids (mutton bustin’) and a prize pool of over $30,000, most of the world’s best rodeo athletes are lined up to compete and perform.

Entertainment

There are also world class performances by cowgirl trick rider Madison MacDonald, half-time entertainer (formerly known as rodeo clown), Matt Marrick and motocross freestyle daredevils the FlyingU Flying Cowboys.

The Flying Cowboys are led by rodeo legends the Rosser family, a name that has become synonymous with quality rodeo production. The Rosser family has long been known for their outstanding rodeo productions, including the flamboyant opening ceremonies presented at the National Finals Rodeo, the Houston Livestock Show and the Grand National Rodeo in San Francisco just to name a few. Rodeo is show business as far as they are concerned. And as a result, the Rossers ALWAYS bring a sense of pageantry and color that never fails to thrill and entrance their audiences.

Tickets Online!

Competing

Many of this year’s rodeo athletes travel a long way just to compete in the Gold Country Event. And so do the cowpokes who attend. The rodeo has come a long way, too, in its 92 years. It now hosts over 13,000 attendees, great food, vendors, and world class entertainment annually. This year, by adding an additional Friday night rodeo performance, the 2023 competition and festivities are sure to delight the rodeo’s biggest attendance ever.

Says Darlene Lyons, whose company, EzEvents, Inc., has promoted the rodeo for the past 10 years, “The Gold Country Pro Rodeo is a big deal for all of Placer County. It brings people from as far away as Redding and the Bay Area, in addition to the great support it receives from the residents right here in Auburn. Auburn gets some of the best pro rodeo athletes in the country. It’s a big economic boon for the business community and that community has never failed to “give back” by supporting and promoting local charities and causes.”

So, if you’re looking for the best in rodeo entertainment, join the best rodeo athletes in the world and hit the trail for the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn, CA, Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30.

For the full details and schedule, hitch your wagon and ride over to www.goldcountryprorodeo.com

Gold Country Pro Rodeo Gives Support To Auburn Community

Auburn, California – For the last 91 years, Gold Country Pro Rodeo has brought the best cowboy fun and entertainment to the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn, CA.

Each year the rodeo hosts over 13,000 attendees, great food, vendors, and world class entertainment. By adding an additional Friday night rodeo performance on Friday, April 28, the 2023 competition and festivities are sure to delight the rodeo’s biggest attendance ever. But, what not a lot of people know is this annual event also “gives back.” A multitude of local charities and non-profits reap the rewards of this exciting and fun-filled weekend through direct financial support and, just as importantly, big exposure for their causes.

Says Darlene Lyons, whose company, EzEvents, Inc., has promoted the rodeo for the past 10 years, “The Gold Country Pro Rodeo is a big deal for all of Placer County. It brings people from as far away as Redding and the bay area, in addition to the great support it receives from the residents right here in Auburn. Auburn gets some of the best pro rodeo athletes in the country. It’s a big economic boon for the business community and that community has never failed to “give back” by supporting and promoting local organizations whose mission is not profit, but to help improve the community and the lives of the people who live in it.”

Charity & non-profit beneficiaries

This year’s charity and non-profit beneficiaries are the 49er Lions Club of Auburn, the Auburn Knights of Columbus, the Placer High School Band Boosters, the Placer Junior Hillmen Football and Cheer, the Placer County Sheriff Youth Ride with Pride Program, the Auburn Cancer Endowment Fund, Crime Victims United, the Placer County Explorers Program and the Heartfull Foundation for Kids.

Says Nina Salarno Besselman, President of Crime Victims United, “I can’t tell you how many people have discovered our organization at this event. And how many of those have become supporters once they know the work we do and how many people need our help.”

related