Learn how to run for local office

Auburn, Calif. – There will be over 180 positions available on various local city councils, school boards, parks, fire, water and utility districts in Placer County this November. Citizens who are interested in serving their community and are registered voters are qualified to run for local office but may not know how to go about it.

The Placer County Elections Office is holding a candidate workshop July 23 to take the mystery out of running for office.

Prospective candidates and their supporters are encouraged to attend. Members of the media and the general public are also invited. The workshop will explain many of the details involved in running for public office including campaign financial disclosure filing, campaign techniques and working with the media.

Guest speakers will include a successful candidate, a campaign consultant, members of the media, Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco, and knowledgeable elections staff.

Candidate workshop details:

July 23, 2022

10 a.m.

The Assessor’s Confluence Room

2980 Richardson Drive

Auburn, Calif.



Via Zoom: Please check our website at www.placercountyelections.gov for a link as the date gets closer.

Candidate filing for the November 2022 general election will open July 18 and close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.

For more information, visit our website or contact the Placer County Elections Office at 530-886-5650 or toll-free in California, 1-800-824-8683.

