Concerns heightened over congestion at popular recreation area

Auburn, CA- Auburn Transit began piloting a route that shuttles visitors from the Auburn Business Districts down to the river confluence.

The plan provides a way to park – stress free – and be shuttled down to the Confluence, making 5 primary stops along the way: Springhill Suites, Holiday Inn, Old Town Auburn (by Historic Firehouse), Downtown Auburn (At Elders Station), the Fairgrounds (main parking lot). Look for the “Confluence Route” bus signage at each location.

The buses are scheduled to start at Springhill Suites at the top of every hour, make the other stops, and arrive at the last stop, the Confluence, around 40 mins passed the hour. After a 10 minute wait, picking up passengers from the Confluence, the bus will head back up the hill to complete the route once again. The cost is $3.50 per person for a round trip and will run 9am through 5pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That’s cheaper then parking down there, if you can even find a spot! You can buy your pass on the bus, with exact change/cash only. If you are planning ahead, you can buy these passes at City Hall during normal business hours (Mon-Fri 8am-5pm).

First come, first serve

No reservations are needed to ride this route. The bus can accommodate up to 16 people at a time. The bus is outfitted with a bike rack, that can accommodate up to 6 bikes at a time, first come, first serve. Any backpacks or other carry-ons need to be able to fit between you and the seat in front of you.

Masks are currently required to ride the bus. You will not be allowed to ride without one, so please prepare.

For after hour questions or more information, the drivers will monitor this line for assistance: (530) 906-3700.

American River

Recognized for its sweeping gold country views and abundant recreation opportunities which include hiking, mountain biking, fishing and gold panning, the American River is a critical watershed for Northern California residents. As the region’s population swells, this easily accessible location at the confluence continues to face pressure to accommodate growing demand. Weekdays are the best times to visit.