Auburn, Calif. -The 5th Annual All American Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday , August 27th, 2022 from 11am – 5pm.

The event will feature over 20 competing teams vying for the bragging rights, title and trophy of All American Rib Cook off Champion! Attend and enjoy craft beers, a full bar, multiple bands/live music, vendors, a super fun kids zone, and more.

There is no admission fee to the event. A rib tasting experience is $39.50, a VIP rib tasting experience with private bar is $84. (prices include ticketing service fee) There will be other foods for sale and a great kids zone with activities. You may bring your own low back chairs, blankets, etc. No outside food or drink allowed.

Proceeds benefit Crime Victims United, ARD Youth Assistance, Placer County Sheriff Explorers, Gold Country Rodeo Queens, Gold Country Young Life, The Samantha Jacks Foundation, Grace House, Redemption Youth Ranch and other local charities.

