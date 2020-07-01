“Invaluable resource for our residents and providers”

AUBURN, Calif. – July 1 will mark the launch of 211 Placer, the new information and referral system in Placer County. 211 Placer is a free, confidential, multilingual information line and website that connects people with the services and resources in their community.

211 Placer provides a 24/7, one-stop shop for referrals to community and health services including food, transportation, senior care, employment services, housing assistance, mental health supports and much more. People in Placer County can access 211 in multiple ways:

PHONE: Dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-DIAL211; for TTY: 1-844-521-6697) to speak with a call specialist. Language interpretation is available.

TEXT: Text your zip code to 898211. Your text plan’s rates will apply.

ONLINE: Visit 211Placer.org to access an online searchable database or to chat/email specialists.



“We are so excited to offer 211 to the Placer community,” said Placer County District 1 Supervisor and Board Chair Bonnie Gore. “It will be an invaluable resource for our residents and providers alike.”

Connecting residents to critical information

211 systems have also proved beneficial in emergencies, like the wildfires that have ravaged California in recent years. The systems allow for the quick dissemination of information regarding evacuations, shelters and aid, all while reducing call volume to 911. Currently, Placer County residents can call 211 to connect to up-to-date information on COVID-19 testing and state-issued guidance. Placer County was able to work with local telecommunications providers to accelerate the launch of 211 in light of the pandemic.

“The launch of 211 Placer couldn’t come at a more crucial time for our residents,” said District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes. “I am very grateful to the community members who have helped push this effort forward; you helped us get it done.”

Placer County had previously been the largest county in California without a 211 system. The proposal for 211 arose out of conversations with community groups, law enforcement and other local leaders, including Beverly Anderson, a member of Placer People of Faith Together.

“It’s such a great new opportunity for all of us. It’s a miracle,” said Anderson, who has been a grassroots supporter of 211 in Placer County for about a decade.

211 Placer is operated by Connecting Point, a local information and referral agency operating out of Grass Valley. Funding partners in the effort include First 5 Placer, Placer Community Foundation, Western Placer Consolidated Transportation Services Agency and Placer County.