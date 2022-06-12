Quincy welcomes the return of HSMF June 30- July 3

Quincy, Calif. – Celebrating its 30th year, High Sierra Music Festival in Quincy, CA is scheduled for early summer 2022.

High Sierra has and always will be a purposefully intimate, uncrowded event, and fans know they should get tickets early for the best prices. Tickets-including FestivALL VIP Packages, RV parking, and vehicle passes-are on sale now and can be purchased here.

More About High Sierra Music Festival

Priding itself on a diverse musical lineup, one-of-a-kind intimate artist “playshops,” and legendary sit-ins and surprises throughout the weekend, HSMF remains the live music fan mainstay-a home away from home to pilgrimage to each year for a community experience of musical chances-taken, all day and all night, on stages big and small.

From the Grandstand Stage to the “don’t let out the air-conditioning” doors of the High Sierra Music Hall, festival-goers spend every day celebrating old traditions, as well as forging new ones each and every year. Craft brews and artisanal cocktails and cuisine to satisfy any appetite can be found around the clock, and kids never get bored of the daily parades, engaging Family Village, and the always-popular community swimming pool right next door. On-site yoga, Pilates, and guided meditations provide a non-musical lift for the body, mind, and spirit.

High Sierra Music Festival continues to be the cradle of exciting music in the picturesque locale of Plumas-Sierra Fairgrounds in Quincy, CA-located an easy distance from the Reno, NV, Bay Area, and Sacramento, CA, airports.

For travel FAQ and more information, please check the HSMF website.