Roseville, CA- The housing market in the Roseville and Rocklin area continues to be one of the most competitive in the state.

Most homes on the market are receiving multiple offers, often with normal contingencies waived. The average home sells for about 1 percent above the asking price and go pending in 7 days. Homes which show well and are in prime locations can sell for about 3 percent above the asking price and go pending in 4-days or less.

Good news for sellers

This is great news if you are considering selling your home in Roseville or surrounding area. What if you want to buy a home? We recently talked with buyers who are selling their home in Sacramento and want to move to Roseville for the schools. They wanted a brand-new home so visited several new home communities. They were told nothing was currently available and unless their Sacramento sale was completed, they would be at a disadvantage because builder are no long accepting buyers who have a contingency such as having to sell their existing home.

Other buyers looking at the resale market are almost always faced with competition and sellers who want more than just a high price.

For example, we recently made an offer for a client. The seller sent a counter to multiple buyers asking for $15,000 more than the asking price, demanding the buyer agree to pay the higher price regardless of the appraised value and all closing costs. Our buyer had to drop out because they did not have the resources to cover an appraisal shortfall and pay all the closing costs.

With the low inventory of available homes for sale in Roseville, only highly qualified buyers with cash resources are having success in getting listings in contract.

Julie Jalone – Magnum One Realty

