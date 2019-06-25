Personalized Intravenous (IV) Therapy

Sacramento, CA- Many medical conditions are associated with digestive disturbances such as food sensitivities, indigestion, etc. People with such conditions may often not absorb many of the nutrients needed for their optimal well-being.

In addition, many diseases and inflammation cause the body to use nutrients at a faster rate or require higher amounts for proper healing. When nutrients are given intravenously (directly in the vein), the need for digestion of those nutrients is bypassed, and the blood is “flooded” with these necessary nutrients allowing the cells to effectively reduce inflammation, decrease infections, and improve immune function for overall vitality.

Immediate Affect

IVs are especially powerful because of their capacity to immediately affect our bodies. Due to complications from the standard American lifestyle, with less than optimal diet and nutrition, stress, lack of exercise, etc., this places a heavy burden on the body systems. Many patients have difficulties getting all of their needed nutrients from food and supplements, especially from nutritionally bereft food, and difficulties with absorption.

When evaluating any disorders or symptoms, complex biochemistry at the cellular level and physiology, needs to be addressed. Providing co-factors for biological processes and tailoring nutrients for genetics may be the missing piece in the treatment. IV Therapy also helps maintain electrolyte regulation and correct fluid volume imbalances, so the body can maintain homeostasis, optimal growth, proper organ, and cellular function.

What kinds of conditions do IV therapy treat?

Intravenous (IV) therapy has been shown to provide a long list of benefits in treating a wide spectrum of conditions, concerns, and health issues. At Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center, not only are acute and chronic conditions treated, but preventative and optimal health purposes, as well. IV’s are used alongside other treatments to assist with a variety of conditions such as those patients suffering from mild respiratory issues, fatigue, autoimmune disorders, to the most severe forms of cancers.

What can I do to prepare for an IV?

Hydrating well before the treatment and eating a light meal can be important when receiving IV’s as this dictates quite frequently how well one tolerates any given treatment. Apart from self-care, when it comes to nutrition and hydration, there is little that one needs to do to prepare for an IV. Hydration improves the ease with which doctors and staff are able to access the veins. Eating a light snack or meal helps to maintain blood sugar during the treatment, as some patients may be particularly sensitive to blood volume changes and hypoglycemia during the treatment.

How long do infusions take?

Depending on the size of the bag and the nutrients infused, it can range anywhere from 25 minutes to 2 hours. On average, most infusions take about 1 hour-1.5 hour to complete. However, this is always a process that is subject to change based upon how well one tolerates any infusion. Safety is the main prerogative at SNMC. The patient is monitored closely throughout the duration of the IV treatment, not only for safety reasons, but to assure the patient’s comfort. Additionally, patients are encouraged to communicate with the staff of any concerns before or during the treatment, so that any necessary adjustments can be made. The SNMC model is designed to meet patient’s expectations and to address any subtle changes to their health.

What kind of IV treatment does SNMC offer?

At Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center, a wide variety of infusions are offered, ranging from nutritional IV’s with vitamins, minerals, amino acids, to heavy metal chelation, hydration, and detox services, high vitamin C infusions and poly-MVAs. Nutritional IVs are infusions that have been designed and formulated to meet unique needs of patients and their health concerns.

An IV therapy doctor with experience providing intravenous fluids can help a patient decide which nutrients are best for their specific needs. Countless combinations of nutrients are available with any type of IV therapy. I would recommend speaking with the IV therapy specialist about customized intravenous infusions to suit one’s personalized needs.

About Dr. Regmi

Dr. Regmi is a California licensed Naturopathic Doctor (ND) in Sacramento who specializes in treating various acute and chronic conditions by utilizing Naturopathic medicine modalities such as herbal medicine, homeopathy, IV therapy, individualized diet and nutrition therapy, and mindfulness relaxation techniques in guiding the body back to physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual alignment.

Visit Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center online or by calling (916) 446-2591.