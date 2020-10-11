Importance of Optimizing Vitamin D Levels

Sacramento, CA- As a licensed naturopathic doctor, I can say, unequivocally, the single biggest blunder and oversight to promoting optimal health is not encouraging Americans to optimize vitamin D levels. Virtually all patients are deficient and when we understand the enormous health benefits, rare side effects and toxicity, alongside affordability, it is a crime that the medical community at large is not recommending vitamin D wholeheartedly.

It is unconscionable, with a worldwide pandemic raging, already killing 215,000 Americans and maiming many others, that public health agencies are not being proactive in recommending Americans to take D. Dr. Fauci, America’s infectious disease expert, and President are both taking vitamin D. Dr. Fauci said, “if you’re deficient in vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection. I would not mind recommending it, and I do it myself, taking vitamin D supplements.” Dr. Fauci is reportedly taking 6,000 IUs daily.

Role of Vitamin D in Disease Prevention

There are numerous research studies that underscore the role of vitamin D in disease prevention.

“We found vitamin D deficiency is associated with a higher risk of all-cause mortality, specifically, free 25(OH)D, is predictive of all-cause mortality,” said lead author Leen Antonio, MD, Leuven, Belgium. https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/937756

Holick, MD, after studying 190,000 samples, those D deficient had 54% higher COVID positivity compared to those with adequate levels. “D is known to regulate innate and adaptive immunity ..and ..mitigate the severity and consequences of cytokine storm.” PMID: 32941512

Gennari, MD, PhD, “reduced D levels may increase mortality risk in patients affected with COVID-19…D supplementation to correct deficiency might be of major relevance for the reduction of the ongoing and future outbreaks of COVID-19.” https://www.rheumatologynetwork.com/view/low-vitamin-d-may-worsen-covid-19

Meltzer, MD, PhD, UChicago, patients with D deficiency less than 20ng/ml was almost twice as likely to test positive for the COVID-19 compared to those who had sufficient levels. PMC:7489852 Kaufman: SARS-CoV-2 positivity is strongly and inversely associated with circulating 25(OH)D levels, a relationship that persists across latitudes, races/ethnicities, both sexes, and age ranges. PMID:32941512

Partial list of health conditions improved by Vitamin D

(Achieving 50ng/ml on 25OH test): Alex Vazquez, ND, DO, DC; Grassroots Health

Anxiety; asthma; autism; autoimmunity such as lupus, multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes; cancer (up to 75% potential improvement, Holick); depression; diabetes; insulin resistance; flu; fractures; heart attack; infectious diseases, especially viral and bacterial infections; musculoskeletal pain, especially low-back and fibromyalgia; opioid dependence for pain; osteoporosis; PCOS; peripheral vascular disease; preeclampsia; psoriasis; sarcopenia; and many others.

Factors that reduce Vitamin D absorption

There are many factors that reduce D absorption, such as aging, darker skin, environmental haze, obesity, and other medical conditions, such as Celiac’s Disease, some medications, kidney disease, fall/winter season, unexposed skin, sun block, and low magnesium and Vitamin K levels in the blood.

Primary Vitamin D Sources:

Sun: One is able to produce D from sunlight, only if one’s shadow is shorter than the person is. June 20 is maximum D possibility in North America. Depending on latitude, part of the winter, sun-generated D is not possible. Download the free app dminder. Supplemental D is the most practical way to get enough D. Testing is critical to monitoring D. Vazquez suggests: Infants – toddlers 1,000-2,000; Children 3-18, 3,000-5,000 IU/d. Adults 7,000-10,000 IUs/day. Taking D with Vitamin K will improve absorption.

Important Vitamin D points

Vitamin D toxicity is rare, COVID-19 is not. Wintertime infections are not due to a flu shot deficiency, but lack of Vitamin D. To determine how much D to supplement, take 25 OH blood test. According to Vazquez, D level of more than 100 is excess; optimal range 50-90; sufficiency range 40-50; insufficiency range 20-40; deficiency under 20. Multivitamins and Calcium plus D supplements do NOT contain sufficient D. An international alliance of researchers and doctors are encouraging governments to increase recommendations to 4,000 IU daily to reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Conclusion: Please share the Vitamin D story to your circle of influence.