Colorful vegetables and fruits in your daily diet

Eating the rainbow – sounds kind of magical, doesn’t it? Eating the rainbow is essential to experiencing vibrant health.

What does it mean to eat the rainbow, and how does it contribute to vibrant health?

Color is Key

Eating the rainbow refers to including a wide variety of colorful vegetables and fruits in your daily diet. If it’s been awhile since you experienced the sight, smell and taste of ripe produce plucked fresh from a tree or vine, then you owe yourself a trip to the local farmer’s market for an amazing sensory experience. From the deep greens of spinach, to the golden-orange hues of squash, the crimson of strawberries and the indigo of blueberries – nature has arranged for fresh vegetables and fruits to be as pleasing to the eye as they are to the palate.

Fortunately, in her abundant wisdom, nature has also endowed fresh produce with all of the vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, enzymes, fiber and water that your body requires for optimal health.

Protection from Antioxidants

Among the more exciting benefits of vegetables and fruits is their high antioxidant content.

In recent years, antioxidants have become of great interest to researchers and consumers alike.

Antioxidants are substances that protect the body from damaging free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that roam the body, destroying healthy cells, disrupting cellular metabolism and damaging DNA. Over the years, this damage accumulates, leading to accelerated aging and a host of chronic diseases that are epidemic in our society today.

Free radicals are caused by environmental assaults such as pollutants, chemicals, cigarette smoke, drugs, pesticides, and radiation. They are also a byproduct of internal processes such as normal cellular metabolism, as well as the body’s attempts to fight stress, allergens, and infections.

Antioxidants protect the body by clearing free radicals from the system and by preventing and even repairing cellular damage. Once again, color is key. The deeper the color, the higher the antioxidant activity. Various colors indicate classes of phytonutrients, each with its own set of health-promoting properties. You can benefit from all of these classes of phytonutrients by including a variety of colorful vegetables and fruits and veggies in your diet – thus, eating the rainbow.

Vibrant Foods for Vibrant Health

The word vibrant is defined by the Merriam-Webster online dictionary “pulsating with life, vigor, or activity.” Think of enjoying lots of flowing, positive energy; of clear skin, eyes and mind; and of a more youthful feeling body. That’s what vibrant health is. This vibrancy is nourished and supported by the vibrancy of the foods we eat, especially vegetables and fruits.

Unfortunately, few people today consume enough of these life-giving plants. Most authoritative sources recommend eating five to nine servings of vegetables and fruits per day (a serving is 1/2 cup), yet even in California, a state rich in sources of fresh produce, only 15-20% of adults consume even the minimum five servings. How about you?

If you are ready to take your personal vitality to the next level, we have the resources to help make your journey easier and more fun.

How to shop for organic foods on a budget

How to cook simple yet delicious meals using fresh, seasonal produce

Easy tips for incorporating more vegetables and fruits into your daily diet

And much more!

