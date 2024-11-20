Placer Dispute Resolution

Placer Dispute Resolution is a non-profit, community-based conflict resolution organization. They offer mediation, training and conflict coaching services to those who live in, or own property or a business in Placer County.

All services are low-cost, voluntary and confidential.

3785 Placer Corporate Dr, Suite 550

Rocklin, CA 95765

(916) 234-0045

placerdisputeresolution.org

