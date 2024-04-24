Placer Breast Cancer Foundation

The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation currently works to raise funds to fight breast cancer and promote education and outreach throughout the Placer and Sacramento County area. We raise these funds through individual donations, Foundation sponsored events, and through private organizations that host fundraisers in the Foundation’s name.

Proceeds from our events help fund research and education sponsored by the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization (tax identification #27-0690037).

PO Box 513

Roseville, Calif. 95661

(916) 410-0243

Nonprofit

placerbreastcancerfoundation.org

related