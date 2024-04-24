Placer Breast Cancer Foundation
The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation currently works to raise funds to fight breast cancer and promote education and outreach throughout the Placer and Sacramento County area. We raise these funds through individual donations, Foundation sponsored events, and through private organizations that host fundraisers in the Foundation’s name.
Proceeds from our events help fund research and education sponsored by the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization (tax identification #27-0690037).
Contact Information
PO Box 513
Roseville, Calif. 95661
(916) 410-0243
Nonprofit
placerbreastcancerfoundation.org
related
- Hot Pink Fun Run in Roseville
- Roseville annual St. Baldrick’s “Brave the Shave” event
- In Cancer, Talking About Bad News Can Be Good
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
GROW your business on the brighter side, join Roseville Today.NO AFFILIATION to print or big media.
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)