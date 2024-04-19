Placer ARC
Placer ARC was established in 1958 by a group of parents joining together in a resolute voice to advocate for the educational rights of their children with special needs. As a result of their advocacy, the county office of education opened its first class.
The Arc of Placer County is a private non-profit dedicated to the welfare of persons diagnosed with an intellectual or developmental disability.
531 Vernon St. / 522 Vernon St.
Roseville, Calif. 95678
(916) 783-5700
Disabilities / Nonprofits
https://www.placerarc.org
Map & Directions
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
GROW your business on the brighter side, join Roseville Today.NO AFFILIATION to print or big media.
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)