Placer ARC

Placer ARC was established in 1958 by a group of parents joining together in a resolute voice to advocate for the educational rights of their children with special needs. As a result of their advocacy, the county office of education opened its first class.

The Arc of Placer County is a private non-profit dedicated to the welfare of persons diagnosed with an intellectual or developmental disability.

531 Vernon St. / 522 Vernon St.

Roseville, Calif. 95678

(916) 783-5700

Disabilities / Nonprofits

https://www.placerarc.org

Map & Directions