Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance
“Our mission is to support children with cancer and their families with emotional, educational, and financial support while increasing awareness and funding research toward a cure.”
Serving families residing in Northern California and being treated at one of the following partnering hospitals: UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, Sutter Health – Sacramento, Kaiser Permanente – Roseville & Oakland, Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital – Stanford and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital – Oakland & San Francisco.
2260 Douglas Blvd. Ste 140
Roseville, Calif. 95661
916.784.6786
The Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance is a 501c3 non-profit organization Tax ID 68-0406980 and certified United Way Partner #11669
