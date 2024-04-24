Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance

“Our mission is to support children with cancer and their families with emotional, educational, and financial support while increasing awareness and funding research toward a cure.”

Serving families residing in Northern California and being treated at one of the following partnering hospitals: UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, Sutter Health – Sacramento, Kaiser Permanente – Roseville & Oakland, Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital – Stanford and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital – Oakland & San Francisco.

2260 Douglas Blvd. Ste 140

Roseville, Calif. 95661

916.784.6786

Nonprofits

https://childcancer.org/

The Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance is a 501c3 non-profit organization Tax ID 68-0406980 and certified United Way Partner #11669

Map & Directions