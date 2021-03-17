New features and exhibitions in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif., -The Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, March 24, and resume its standard hours (Weekdays, 11:00 am-5:00 pm; Weekends, 10:00 am-5:00 pm; closed Tuesdays through Memorial Day). With thorough COVID-19 safety measures in place, several new features will be on view, including new exhibitions and a fully updated Biographical Gallery.

“There is so much we can’t wait to share with the public, and we are immensely thankful to our staff and community…” Gina Huntsinger, Museum Director

“I have missed seeing our visitors and am looking forward to sharing that connection again,” said Jean Schulz, widow of Charles Schulz and Schulz Museum board president. “Our temporary closure afforded us time to work behind the scenes on important curatorial and conservation projects, but we are more than ready to welcome visitors back-our galleries have never looked better!”

Current Exhibits

Current exhibitions include Lucy! Fussbudget to Feminist (through September 12, 2021), the first exhibition to focus exclusively on the outspoken, strong-willed Peanuts character, and Greetings, Charlie Brown! The Peanuts-Hallmark Connection (through mid-June). Also on view is a new exhibition, Girl Power in Peanuts (through summer 2021), highlighting the dynamic female characters in Charles Schulz’s comic strip and the exceptional women who influenced the cartoonist.

Perhaps one of the most dramatic changes visitors will experience is on the second floor in the Biographical Gallery. Two early murals, Running Snoopy and Charlie Brown (as a cowboy), created by Schulz inside of his home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the late 1950s, have been removed from their original home and installed into the gallery walls after a delicate preservation process. Additionally, four new and freshly curated cases in the gallery feature built-in drawers for the public to peruse Schulz’s correspondence, personal effects, and sketches from the Museum’s archives, and an updated presentation of Schulz’s influences features reproductions of artwork by some of his early heroes and comic mentors.

“We are so grateful that we’ve been able to continue to work on unearthing new stories about Charles Schulz’s life and art to deepen the visitor experience,” Museum Director Gina Huntsinger said. “There is so much we can’t wait to share with the public, and we are immensely thankful to our staff and community for their efforts to ensure a safe reopening.”

Safety policies

Aside from a brief five-day reopening in July, the Museum has been closed since March 16, 2020, due to state and county COVID-19 restrictions. With these restrictions now lifted, visitors to the Museum can expect new policies and preventative measures in place in compliance with all Federal, State, and County guidelines, including a vigorous cleaning schedule, hand-sanitizing stations, and required face coverings. Advance timed-entry tickets will not be offered; however, capacity will be continuously monitored for the 27,000-square-foot building. The Museum’s reopening policies and precautions can be viewed at schulzmuseum.org/covid-19-safety-policies.

For those limiting in-person activities, the Museum maintains a robust selection of online offerings, including Spring Break classes for kids, online events and exhibitions, on-demand access to How to Draw Peanuts workshops, and a collection of free activities to download and enjoy from home.

For more details, visit schulzmuseum.org