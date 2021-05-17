Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and Run The Jewels

3-Day Festival Tickets on Sale Thursday, May 20, 2021, 10:00 a.m. PDT

Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, announces the 2021 festival lineup today, featuring over 80 musical acts including headline artists Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and Run The Jewels. The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on September 3-5, 2021. 3-day festival tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. PDT on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at BottleRockNapaValley.com. The 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Single Day lineup will be announced Monday, May 24 and single day tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 27.

One of the most innovative and enjoyable festivals in the U.S., BottleRock Napa Valley features an unparalleled combination of the world’s biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts. In addition to Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and Run The Jewels, the BottleRock Napa Valley lineup includes Brandi Carlile, Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man, Young the Giant, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Future Islands, James Murphy (DJ Set), Jimmy Eat World, FINNEAS, Polo G, Jack Harlow, Milky Chance, Jessie Reyez, Dominic Fike, Chromeo, Mavis Staples, Jon Batiste, Walk Off The Earth, Olivia O’Brien, MAX, Digable Planets, Kota the Friend, MOD SUN, Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light, Village People, Gracie Abrams, Matt Nathanson, Watchhouse, Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers, Lawrence, Hamilton Leithauser, Absofacto, Joywave, Big Freedia, MUNA, Atlas Genius, White Reaper, Mondo Cozmo, Ripe, Meg Myers, North Mississippi Allstars, Spafford, DeVotchKa, BabyJake, Donna Missal, Reignwolf, JJ Wilde, 99 Neighbors, Smith & Thell, Full Moonalice, Suki Waterhouse, DJ Z-Trip (Silent Disco), Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, The Last Bandoleros, Valley, Six60, In the Valley Below, Oliver Riot, The Alive, Crimson Apple, HOKO, Molly Moore, Chris Pierce, Pacific Radio, Buffalo Gospel, S8NT ELEKTRIC, Peter Harper, Lily Meola, Sam Johnson, OTTTO, Grass Child, Obsidian Son, The Silverado Pickups and Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing live music back to the Napa Valley this fall, arguably the most beautiful time of the year in wine country,” said Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley. “We are happy to reward our loyal fans with a lineup that once again features a wide variety of genres, combining legendary performers with up and coming bands and some of the most talked about artists in the world.”

Ticket and Pricing Info

With the new 2021 dates and updated lineup, festival organizers have informed all existing ticketholders that their current tickets are valid for the September dates, along with their ticket return options. To pre-register or obtain 3-day tickets, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com. Ticket quantities are extremely limited, so festival organizers encourage fans to purchase tickets early.

3-Day General Admission tickets are $369/pp, 3-day VIP tickets are $849/pp, 3-Day Skydeck and 3-Day Marriott Bonvoy ™ + American Express(r) VIP Viewing Suite tickets are $1599/pp, and 3-Day Platinum tickets are $4350/pp. American Express(r) Card Members can purchase 3-day tickets before the general public beginning Monday, May 17th, at 10:00 a.m. PDT, while supplies last.

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its legendary Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2021 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.

BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health & safety guidelines required at the time of the festival to offer a safe festival experience.

To keep up to date, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. Join the conversation on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock).