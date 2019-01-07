BottleRock Napa Valley May 24- 26

3-Day Festival Passes On Sale Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 10AM

Single-Day Festival Passes On Sale Thursday, January 10, 2019, 10AM

BottleRock Headliners

Friday: Imagine Dragons and Logic

Saturday: Neil Young + Promise of the Real and Pharrell Williams

Sunday: Mumford & Sons and Santana

NAPA, CA, – BottleRock Napa Valley 2019, presented by JaM Cellars, announces its seventh annual festival lineup today, which includes headline artists Mumford & Sons, Imagine Dragons, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Pharrell Williams, Santana and Logic. The three-day music, wine, food and craft brew festival will take place in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo, May 24 – 26, 2019. Tickets at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

One of the most innovative and enjoyable festivals in the U.S., BottleRock Napa Valley features an unparalleled combination of the world’s biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts.

The BottleRock Napa Valley lineup, to date, includes:

Friday, May 24

Imagine Dragons, Logic, OneRepublic, Sylvan Esso, Flogging Molly, Jenny Lewis, AJR, Anderson East, The Dandy Warhols, lovelytheband, Paul Oakenfold (Silent Disco), Alec Benjamin, Neon Trees, Midland, Vintage Trouble, The War and Treaty, Just Loud, Shannon Shaw, flora cash, Yoke Lore, HalfNoise, The Dip, Dessa, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Valley Queen, Jack West, Forgotten Dreamers

Saturday, May 25

Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Pharrell Williams, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, Cypress Hill, Elle King, Marian Hill, Sir Sly, Chevy Metal, Against Me!, Madison Beer, Pink Sweat$, Shannon & the Clams, The Regrettes, White Panda (Silent Disco), Elley Duhé, Wilderado, Magic City Hippies, Moonalice, We Banjo 3, Slothrust, Jared & The Mill, Royal Jelly Jive, Rebecca Jade & The Cold Fact, The Blue Stones, The Silverado Pickups, Napa Valley Youth Symphony

Sunday, May 26

Mumford & Sons, Santana, Tash Sultana, Lord Huron, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Big Boi, Citizen Cope, Bishop Briggs, Gang of Youths, Too $hort, Turkuaz, The Crystal Method (Silent Disco), Skylar Grey, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Houses, Con Brio, The Soul Rebels, SHAED, Welles, The Teskey Brothers, Harry Hudson, Ocean Alley, Sweet Crude, John Craigie, Dustbowl Revival, Jes Frances, The Alive

“Each year we look at ways to improve the overall festival experience for our guests,” said Dave Graham from BottleRock Presents.

“In addition to our incredible lineup, we continue to offer the best cuisine, wines, craft brew and spirits, all supported by the warm hospitality people expect when visiting the Napa Valley.”

3-DAY GENERAL ADMISSION PASS | $359

Anything but general, 3-day general admission passes provide all that BottleRock is known for: 80+ bands on five music stages plus celebrity and chef mashups on the culinary stage with great sight lines throughout the venue. Passes also include access to gourmet food from the Napa Valley’s finest chefs and restaurateurs, craft beer, specialty cocktails and dozens of wine cabanas where you can sip, savor and mingle with your favorite vintners making every festival-goer feel like a VIP. 3-day general admission pass holders also receive in-and-out privileges. Three days of world-class music combined with wine country living at its finest!

3-DAY SKYDECK | $1599

Skydeck pass holders have access to an exclusive, elevated viewing platform with unparalleled views of the main stage with spacious, shaded areas on the Skydeck located within the VIP village. Enjoy comfortable seating to see favorite musicians without leaving the Skydeck. Skydeck pass holders also receive all-inclusive beer, cocktails and wines at the Skydeck bars, and in-and-out privileges. There are a limited quantity of Skydeck passes.

3-DAY SPG + AMERICAN EXPRESS VIP VIEWING SUITE PASS | $1599

Available exclusively to Starwood Preferred Guest(r) American Express Card Members, the SPG + American Express VIP Viewing Pass offers elevated and unobstructed views of the Main Stage and access to the VIP Village and all VIP viewing areas. Benefits include specially curated bites, signature dishes and wine tastings within the viewing suite. In addition, pass holders also enjoy all-inclusive beer, specialty cocktails, and wines at the Marriott VIP Viewing Suite bar, Chef and Sommelier meet-and-greets, and a special Marriott Rewards Member-only gift. Dedicated VIP entrance with in-and-out privileges to the festival and access to premium restrooms complete the package. Card Members must present their wristband and their Starwood Preferred Guest Credit Card from American Express in order to gain access to the event; each additional ticket holder in your party must present their wristband. SPG + American Express VIP Viewing Suite passes are limited. Limited 4 tickets per Card Member, per day. Terms apply

In 2018, BottleRock Napa Valley welcomed more than 120,000 music, food and wine fans during its sixth annual installment in historic downtown Napa. The sold-out 2018 festival featured Bruno Mars, The Killers, Muse and more. BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its legendary Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2019 culinary stage will be announced at a later date.

For complete festival info, visit http://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com/