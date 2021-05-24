Single-Day General Admission and VIP Tickets will be available Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PDT

Napa, CA- BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced the 2021 festival daily lineup and released single-day general admission and VIP tickets. The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on September 3-5, 2021. All 3-day festival passes have sold out.

Single-day general admission and VIP tickets will be available on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PDT, and may be purchased at BottleRockNapaValley.com. Single-day general admission tickets start at $169/pp and single-day VIP tickets are $359/pp. A limited number of single-day Marriott Bonvoy(tm) + American Express(r) VIP Viewing Suite tickets are also available to Marriott Bonvoy(tm) + American Express(r) Card Members are $599/pp. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase their single-day tickets early.

Single day tickets will be available to American Express(r) Card Members before the general public beginning Monday, May 24th, at 10AM PDT, while supplies last.

BottleRock Napa Valley takes place at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa on September 3-5, 2021.

One of the most innovative and enjoyable festivals in the U.S., BottleRock Napa Valley features headline artists Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run The Jewels plus over 75 additional acts with an unparalleled combination of the world’s biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts. The 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley daily lineup, to date, includes:

Friday, September 3

Stevie Nicks, G-Eazy, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, James Murphy (DJ Set), FINNEAS, Polo G, Chromeo, Mavis Staples, Kota the Friend, Gracie Abrams, Lawrence, Hamilton Leithauser, Joywave, Big Freedia, MUNA, Spafford, DeVotchKa, BabyJake, Suki Waterhouse, DJ Z-Trip (Silent Disco), In the Valley Below, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Oliver Riot, Crimson Apple, HOKO, Peter Harper, Lily Meola and Grass Child

Saturday, September 4

Guns N’ Roses, Miley Cyrus, Run The Jewels, Portugal. The Man, Young the Giant, Milky Chance, Dominic Fike, Olivia O’Brien, Digable Planets, Matt Nathanson, Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers, White Reaper, Mondo Cozmo, Ripe, Meg Myers, Reignwolf, North Mississippi Allstars, JJ Wilde, Smith & Thell, The Last Bandoleros, Six60, Pacific Radio, Molly Moore, S8NT ELEKTRIC, OTTTO, Silverado Pickups, Napa Valley Youth Symphony

Sunday, September 5

Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Black Pumas, Future Islands, Jimmy Eat World, Jack Harlow, Jessie Reyez, Jon Batiste, Walk Off The Earth, MAX, MOD SUN, Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light, Village People, Watchhouse, Absofacto, Atlas Genius, Donna Missal, 99 Neighbors, Full Moonalice, almost monday, The Alive, Chris Pierce, Buffalo Gospel, Sam Johnson, Obsidian Son.

With the new 2021 dates and updated lineup, festival organizers have informed all existing ticketholders that their current tickets are valid for the September dates, along with their ticket return options. For those wishing to obtain single-day tickets, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its legendary Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2021 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.

BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health & safety guidelines required at the time of the festival to offer a safe festival experience.