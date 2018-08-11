Kick Off Monterey Car Week on August 21

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Automobile Museum is gearing up to celebrate Monterey Car Week by participating in the Classic Motorsports Magazine Monterey Kickoff Cruise-In on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

To get the celebration started in Sacramento’s signature spirit and style, the community is invited to “Cruise-In with the Museum” or “Cruise Over” and meet the local group in Pacific Grove. After arriving on-site, special “Cruise-In” events take place from 3 to 7 p.m. in Downtown Pacific Grove (525 Lighthouse Avenue).

To rev up the fun, the Museum is offering two ways to join other local automotive enthusiasts as part of the kick-off, both of which include parking in reserved spots for opening day events, a complimentary swag bag complete with Classic Motorsports branded items, and an exclusive Museum event decal to sport on local vehicles participating in the Museum’s group activities.

Cruise-In With the Museum

The community is invited to participate in a scenic group drive from downtown Sacramento to Pacific Grove. The group will enjoy breakfast and coffee at the California Automobile Museum, receive a box lunch to enjoy on the drive to Monterey, and tour a private vintage car collection (owned by long-time collector John Mozart) along the route. Cost is $119 per person for the public or $99 for Museum members.

Cruise Over to Meet the Museum

As another option, the community is invited to cruise over and meet the local group in Pacific Grove while still enjoying the Museum benefits that include optimal parking, coveted swag bags and special decals for vehicles participating in the group activities. Cost is $35 per person for the public or $30 for Museum members.

Plus, the Museum is offering a special add-on opportunity for either option: anyone interested in joining a group dinner at Il Vecchio restaurant on historic Cannery Row in Monterey, can do so for $75, based on space availability.

For more information about Monterey Car Week, please visit https://whatsupmonterey.com/events/monterey-car-week.