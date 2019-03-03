Treasured Stop on Monterey Peninsula

Pacific Grove, CA- Sweeping in off the Pacific, cool currents of air sail across the rolling dunes and brush against your face. It’s just one of the many reminders that nature’s dominant authority rules here with a little extra oomph. This is Asilomar.

A down to earth escape and place to reconvene with nature, Asilomar State Beach & Conference Grounds is a unit of California State Parks in Pacific Grove. Set upon 100 plus acres of towering pines, flowing sand dunes and a magic mile of California’s spellbinding coast, Asilomar is a treasured stop when exploring the Monterey Peninsula.

…”a profound experience”

“Cozy up under a warm blanket on the beach and be mesmerized as the giant, life sustaining golden orb gently melts into the Pacific horizon.” Roseville Today travel editor

Refuge By the Sea

A popular retreat for families and business team building, lodging opportunities include cottages, standard and historic rooms. Originally built for the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) in the early part of the 20th century with designs from famed architect Julia Morgan.

Morgan has been credited with designing over 700 buildings in California, most notably associated with the Hearst Castle, her work can be seen throughout Asilomar. The magnificent main lodge harkens back to another era and is a relaxing place to unwind.

Explore specials and lodging options, please visit Asilomar Lodging

“A magic mile of California’s spellbinding coast”

Upcoming Events, Things To Do

The popular Sunset Music Series returns to Asilomar featuring local musicians and local fare on Friday nights throughout the summer months, beginning Friday, May 25 and continuing through Saturday, August 24. Guests can dine, drink, dance, while the cozy fire pits warm the soul.

Located in the heart of one the country’s top “birding destinations,” Asilomar offers guests free access to Cornell Lab of Orinthology’s online tutorial “Be a Better Birder” and even a “birding rooms package.”

With close proximity to the food and wine events in Pacific Grove–including the town’s ongoing Farmers’ Market and new culinary programs focused on wellness, Asilomar serves as a hub for food-focused travelers.

Custom package for leisure travelers

Custom lodging and activity packages for leisure travelers are designed for beach-goers, couples and families.

Late spring, the popular “magic carpet” blankets the Monterey area in a sea of pink-purple ice plants, attracting nature lovers, photographers and artists.

New rooms “Beach Packages” will begin in May” Go Fly a Kite Package” and “Beach Snack Pack”

Visitors can take walking tours along the Living Dunes Trail, the Coast Trail and Forest Walk – self guided or there are regularly scheduled state park ranger-led tours to learn about preservation and management of the natural habitat

Rent bicycles with dedicated trails along the beach.

Enjoy shore and water activities include sunbathing, swimming, and surfing.

Whale Watching

In April-December, there is Whale Watching for Humpback, Blue Whales and dolphins

Visit Asilomar

Naturally beautiful and historic, Asilomar remains a vital part of California’s past and present. Conveniently accessible from Monterey and Carmel, Asilomar still retains the charm and character of another era. In the busy, modern age, it’s a refreshing and convenient way to reconnect with nature.

