Nevada County Fairgrounds a Spectacular Location

Grass Valley, CA- Surrounded by towering pines delivering a protective dose of shade, the rays of the warm August sun never stood a chance.

A gentle breeze flowed as the 3:00 PM air horn sounded and the gates opened to make way for the throngs of beer enthusiasts. Descending upon the beautiful and serene Nevada County Fairgrounds for an afternoon of craft beer, food and fun is an annual tradition that is taken quite seriously for many Northern Californians. Rightfully so!

The Cash Prophets (Johnny Cash Tribute Band) ripped into a fantastic version of Folsom Prison Blues to kick off the annual Sierra Brewfest as fans start making their way onto the festival grounds. It was party on.

Plenty of space to relax, play some cornhole, giant Jenga or just share some laughs with new friends. (The two sisters battling it out in Jenga, you know who you are!)

Tasty food options at reasonable prices help absorb a little alcohol. Lines moved quickly with short wait times.

The Nevada County Fairgrounds rank among the very best in California and after one visit here, you’ll quickly see why. Spacious, beautiful and peaceful with lots of shade. A nearby destination all its own. (Under a hour drive from Roseville!)

Sue, from Roseville shares a smile while enjoying a brew. Passionate home brewers had a dedicated section to share their love of craft beer creations. Some impressive offerings!

Local craft beer favorites were on-hand, as too were brewers from coast to coast.

An enjoyable afternoon under the pines, the Sierra Brewfest is among California’s longest running brewfests. The experience shows. In our estimation, it is easily one of the most smoothly run beer festivals we’ve ever had the pleasure to attend.

Sierra Brewfest is A benefit for Music in the Mountains.