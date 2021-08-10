Nevada County Fairgrounds

Grass Valley, Calif.- The Nevada County Fair returns to the beautiful fairgrounds in Grass Valley for four action-packed days this August 11- 15, 2021.

Billed as “The Fair is Back in Town“, you won’t want to miss summer’s community reunion for all ages. Family-friendly fun, this year’s fair will pack plenty of carnival excitement rides for all ages and adventure levels from the peaceful carousel to the daring Ring of Fire. Events on tap include Monster Trucks, Livestock auction, Motocross Madness and much more!

Come celebrate under the cool pines for Nevada County’s annual party and while enjoying all your favorite fair treats!

Times

Wednesday through Sunday: 10 am to 11 pm

Exhibit buildings 10 am -10 pm, Sunday until 9 pm

Carnival open 11 am -11 pm

Admission, Parking & Tickets

General Admission Adult-$10

Senior (65+)-$7

Children (6-12)-$5

Children (5 and under)-Free

Three Dollar Thursday (valid for Thursday only)-$3

Carnival Ride Wristband-$30 (available at the Butler Amusement ticket booths)

Daily Parking-$5 (allows one time parking entrance only; no in and out parking privileges)

Event Parking Pass-$25

For tickets and all the fun details, visit www.NevadaCountyFair.com

Map & Directions

Get Featured!