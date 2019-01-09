Spectacular Fun on Consecutive Weekends in April

Among our most treasured events!

Some of California’s most tasty wines amidst the backdrop of the foothills and snow-capped peaks of the Sierra Nevada is the perfect setting for Passport Weekend.

El Dorado Wines shine a little brighter during two weekends of wine, food and fun on April 6 & 7 and April 13 & 14 2019.

(Hint: This region of California knows how to throw one heck of a party!)

A socially energetic affair that takes you to one of California’s finest wine growing regions to indulge your senses. The casual and relaxed foothills atmosphere creates a vibe that’s hard to match. You won’t want to miss what Rocklin & Roseville Today considers one of the region’s most treasured events. Come join us there!

“Hands down one of best parties of the year”, Roseville Today

According to the El Dorado Wines website, “Over 20 wineries tucked into high elevation vineyards, along the famed Apple Hill region, and in rustic historic towns, greet passport holders with the region’s unique brand of hospitality. Winemakers and winery owners bring out limited bottlings, obscure varietals, music, food affinities and surprises during two dynamic weekends.”

For complete details and tickets, please check out http://eldoradowines.org/passport/tickets.php