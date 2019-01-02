Festival Season Kick Off in Lake Tahoe Region

Olympic Valley, Calif.- The music festival season kicks off early spring 2019 in the high country with The WinterWonderGrass Music & Brew Fest at Squaw Valley.

An experience like nowhere else in the world

“We build a community at the base of iconic ski towns. We have indoor stages in huge decorated heated tents, an outside main stage, a kids zone, VIP lounge, coffee bar, food trucks, cocktail bars, beer tastings and more.”

Headliners include: Greensky Bluegrass / Trampled By Turtles/ Leftover Salmon

Scheduled for March 29-31, 2019 at Squaw Valley, come experience the music and fun for 3 days of bluegrass and crazy stringed fun.

Expect some wonderful Grateful Dead infused & inspired jams in addition to a plethora a talented bands and original tunes.

Squaw Valley is one of the largest ski areas in US and host site of the 1960 Winter Olympics. Enjoy indoor stages in huge decorated heated tents, an outside main stage, a kids zone, VIP lounge, coffee bar, food trucks, cocktail bars, beer tastings and more!

“Kids 12 and under are free at this community, kid-friendly event! “

Come join us for this celebration of music, brews and much more!

The event is outdoors in the winter and takes place snow, rain or shine.

Tickets and complete info available at https://winterwondergrass.com/squaw-tickets/