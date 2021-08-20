Entertainment Adventures in California’s High Country

Olympic Valley, Calif. -Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows kicks off the second half of summer with a full lineup of family-friendly events and programming throughout The Village at Squaw Valley. In addition to the continuation of Bluesdays through August 31, the resort will welcome the return of fan-favorites including Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings, Oktoberfest, and more.

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings, September 3

The ultimate Village battle is back on Friday, Sept. 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., as six restaurants and six bands face off for the ultimate title of “Best Wings” and “Best Band.” Restaurants will battle for the Wing vs. Wing Champion Trophy and bands will battle for a $500 cash prize, in addition to bragging rights. Cast your vote and help choose the winners! Ticket packs and performance schedule will be announced later this month.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science. Learn more.

Alpen Wine Fest, September 5

Hosted by The Village at Squaw Valley and Uncorked, the 32nd Annual Alpen Wine Fest features an all-inclusive wine tasting from over 40 exceptional wineries. Running from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the festival will also feature regional live music from Jeff Jones Band and Ben Fuller. With a donation for wine tasting tickets, attendees receive an Alpen Wine Fest wine glass, all-inclusive tasting, and access to the day’s live music.

The event is open to all ages, but guests must be 21 years or older with a valid ID to participate in the wine tasting. Advanced tickets are priced at $40, and day-of tickets will be available for $50. All proceeds benefit Can Do MS, a non-profit foundation that delivers health and wellness education programs to help families living with MS. Learn more.

Oktoberfest, September 18-19

This September, The Village at Squaw Valley once again transforms into the largest Bavarian playground in North Lake Tahoe for two days. On Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the celebration will include authentic German beer, Bavarian music and dance, and the ever-popular Oktoberfest Games for plenty of family fun. All Oktoberfest Games are free to play, and include Keg Rolling, Brat Tossing, and Stein Holding Competitions.

In addition to craft beers from Sierra Nevada, Lagunitas, Deschutes, Alibi and more, the festival will feature authentic brats, pretzels, traditional European pastries, and root beer floats for the kids. Attendees will also enjoy live entertainment by Joe Smiell’s 20 Piece Bavarian Band, the Almenrausch Schuhplattler Dance Troupe, and the Alpentänzer Schuhplattler Dance Troupe, accompanied by the Alpentanz Kapelle Band throughout the day.

A special $75 VIP Oktoberfest Package is available for advanced purchase, which includes entry for Saturday & Sunday, VIP beer garden access, one giant pretzel, one bratwurst, four beer tickets, and one festival stein per ticket. The Oktoberfest Ticket ($30 presale and $40 at the door) includes a half-liter festival stein mug and two beer tickets, good for both Saturday and Sunday. Children under 12 are free, and all proceeds from the festival will benefit the High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation. Learn more.

Made in Tahoe Festival, October 9-10

Made in Tahoe celebrates all things local. This fall, The Village at Squaw Valley will host a wide array of offerings that are made in or inspired by the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee areas from local artisans, businesses, chefs, organizations, and entertainers. Discover, explore, and experience our rich community with many talented creators and a large selection of local food and beer from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. Learn more.