Prohibits possession of open alcoholic containers

Truckee, Calif. – In an effort to maintain the health and safety of visitors during Fourth of July celebrations, Placer County’s annual Truckee River alcohol ban will be in effect July 1-6.

The ban prohibits possession of open alcoholic containers in and along both sides of the river, including islands and bridges, from its outfall at Lake Tahoe in Tahoe City to the upstream edge of the Alpine Meadows Bridge during the holiday week.

Businesses along the river with a valid liquor license are excluded from the ban.

Placer County established the ban during the Fourth of July weekend in 2012 after years of alcohol-related problems on the river. In the past, community members have also expressed concern about improperly discarded containers or trash.

Violations of the ban are punishable by a fine not to exceed $150 for the first violation, $500 for the second violation and $1,000 for the third violation occurring in any calendar year.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up enforcement throughout North Lake Tahoe during the holiday weekend, including foot and bike patrols along the Truckee River.

Signage noting the ban is posted at river access points throughout the enforcement area.