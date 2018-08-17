Largest Free Hot-air Ballooning Event in the World

Sept 7-9, 2018 in Reno

Reno, NV- The Great Reno Balloon Race, Sept. 7-9, is the largest free hot-air ballooning event in the world, deploying over 100 balloons during each day of the three-day festival.

Located in Rancho San Rafael Park, just north of downtown Reno, families flock to the massive, open field with blankets and pillows as live music plays to the 4:30 a.m. “glow show” and “dawn patrol.”

As the sun peaks over the Sierra, guests can walk among the balloons, meet the pilots and watch the mass ascension of color as they pierce the blue sky.

The event is complimentary.

“From its humble beginnings in 1982 with just 20 balloons, The Great Reno Balloon Race has taken flight with up to 100 balloons each year.”

For all the details, float over to https://renoballoon.com/