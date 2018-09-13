Downtown Reno transforms into Little Italy

Reno, NV- The Eldorado Great Italian Festival, one of the largest and long-standing events in the region returns to Reno October 6-7, 2018.

Sprawling along four city blocks north/south on Virginia Street, the festival includes a pasta sauce competition, grape stomp, live music, stilt walkers and entertainers.

Hosted by THE ROW, the Italian Festival pays tribute to the City’s strong Italian influence. Join us as we celebrate a fun piece of Italian culture. THE ROW’s impressive in-house pasta kitchen produces over 3,000 pounds of pasta for the event, including several types of spaghetti and the iconic mushroom ravioli.

For the 37th year, the Eldorado is bringing the sights, sounds and flavors of Italy to downtown Reno during the Eldorado Great Italian Festival.

Held each year during Columbus Day weekend, the festival is a celebration of Italian culture and traditions. Come enjoy live entertainment, a sauce cooking contest and of course, pasta – lots of pasta.

Don’t miss the Eldorado Great Italian Festival, October 6 & 7 in Downtown Reno.

Great Italian Festival Times

October 6, Saturday – 10am to 6pm

October 7, Sunday – 10am to 5pm

The Eldorado Great Italian Festival transforms downtown Reno into Little Italy with a grape stomp, wine walk, an Italian farmers market, food booths and incredible free, live entertainment all weekend long.

A crowd favorite year after year continues to be the Great Italian Festival Sauce Cook-off. Italian families from across the West Coast bring their recipes to life right on the street for guests to taste.

Come join us for all the delicious fun!

Mangia!