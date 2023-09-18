Weiner toss, keg rollin’ and Bavarian delights in Placer County’s high country

Tahoe City, Calif. – The highly anticipated Tahoe City Oktoberfest is back and promises a day of festive fun for all ages. On September 23rd, from 12 pm to 5 pm, join the celebration at the lakeside Gatekeeper’s Museum/William B. Layton State Park in Tahoe City, California.

Featuring craft beers from some of the region’s best breweries, live music, great food, traditional Bavarian-themed games and craft vendor village.

Tahoe City’s Oktoberfest is sponsored by Tahoe Tap House, The Bridgetender, North Tahoe Community Alliance, Granlibakken, Tahoe Truckee Airport, Tahoe City Marina, Sunnyside Lodge & Restaurant, Tahoe Daves, Tahoe Tree Company, MOBO Law, Tahoe Fit, CA State Parks, Placer County, Gatekeepers Museum, Tahoe Forest Hospital, Plumas Bank, Leo’s Electric, Tahoe Weekly, Kiwanis Club of North Lake Tahoe, Inn at Boatworks, Rotary Club, Tahoe City Public Utility District and 101.5 FM KTKE.

“Tahoe City’s annual Oktoberfest celebration has been a cherished fall tradition at Lake Tahoe,” stated Katie Biggers, executive director of the Tahoe City Downtown Association. “This year will be no different; in fact, we’ve curated an outstanding roster of craft beer vendors, beloved local food trucks, talented artisans, and a myriad of entertainment options to delight our attendees.”

Free community event!

Tahoe City Oktoberfest is a FREE community event, with food and drinks available for purchase. Commemorative Oktoberfest beer steins will be available for $20 in advance ($25 day of) and include two beer tokens for guests ages 21+. Additional beer tokens will be sold for $5, and Bavarian-themed food items will be available from local food trucks including Men Wielding Fire, Rub Shack, MOGROG Rotisserie, Granlibakken, Big Blue Q, Little Truckee Ice Creamery, and Tahoe House.

For those looking to test their skills, there will be engaging games such as the stein squat, yodel contest, axe throwing, keg rollin, and weiner toss. Create your own Oktoberfest pretzel necklace, explore the Vendor Village featuring North Tahoe’s talented artisans and small businesses, and don’t forget to come in your finest German-themed costume for a chance to win exciting prizes.

This is a family friendly event with a wide range of kids’ activities, including pumpkin painting, balloon twisting, a story walk courtesy of the Tahoe City Friends of the Library, and a coloring corner.

New this year!

Participants can sign up for the festive Lederhosen 5K, a spirited run with picturesque views starting and finishing near the iconic Fanny Bridge in Tahoe City. Register at tahoetrailrunning.com/lederhosen/.

To ensure a stress-free and eco-friendly experience, Oktoberfest attendees can take advantage of the Bike Valet services and public transportation options, including FREE on-demand TART Connect Services and TART Bus.

Join us for a day of craft beer, live music, delicious food, games, and a bustling vendor village. The Tahoe City Oktoberfest promises a memorable celebration for everyone.

For event updates and ticket information, please visit www.visittahoecity.org.

Tahoe City Oktoberfest

Date: September 23, 2023

Time: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Location: Gatekeeper’s Museum/William B. Layton State Park, Tahoe City, California

Tickets: $20 (Advance) / $25 (Day of Event)

