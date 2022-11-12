Snowstorms herald start of Northern California Ski Season

Olympic Valley, Calif.- The first snowstorms of the season have fallen in Northern California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. Early optimism abounds for a long season as Lake Tahoe ski resorts fire up their grooming and snowmaking operations. The season of wintry fun has arrived at this world class ski destination.

Lake Tahoe area ski resorts are looking forward to an early opening in 2022. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe opened on Veterans Day and other Lake Tahoe resorts will be following suit in the coming weeks ahead. For both beginner and advanced skiers and snowboarders, a little preparation can go a long way in making the most of winter fun. Here’s a few tips to help get you prepare for a great Lake Tahoe ski experience.

Step up your fitness!

A vigorous day on the slopes can exhaust even the most seasoned of skiers and boarders. At elevation, the impact can be heightened. Kicking up the cardio along with some weight training and stretching ahead of time will help keep away a little fatigue before sliding into the hot tub after after a long day on the slopes.

Cycling and Running to boost cardio

Core exercises to stay balanced (Think Russian Twists!)

Stretching to stay limber and avoid injuries

Equipment, Stay in Tune!

There’s nothing quite like a smooth ride along the powdery slopes. Keeping your ski equipment in tip-top shape is key. Experts say the three key components for downhills skis are base repair, edge work, & waxing. Ski shops provide some great services, but for those do-it-yourselfers, check out the video below from REI to help you glide across the mountaintops.

Sun Protection & Clothing

Staying warm, dry, and comfortable while avoiding some serious sunburn is essential for making your ski trip a positive experience. Weather can change rapidly in the mountains and being well-prepared goes a long way. Explore a checklist of 13 ski trip essentials.

Always stay in control, and be able to stop or avoid other people or objects.

People ahead of you have the right of way. It is your responsibility to avoid them.

You must not stop where you obstruct a trail, or are not visible from above.

Whenever starting downhill or merging into a trail, look uphill and yield to others.

Always use devices to help prevent runaway equipment.

Observe all posted signs and warnings. Keep off closed trails and out of closed areas.

Prior to using any lift, you must have the knowledge and ability to load, ride and unload safely.

Plan Ahead

Whether you’re planning a day trip to the mountains or an extended ski vacation, preparation is key for the perfect winter ski and snowboard adventure!