Ski California Resorts provides latest updates from Lake Tahoe in Placer County and beyond

Resorts in California and Nevada are ready to welcome winter

North Lake Tahoe – With the weather already starting to signal winter’s imminent return, Ski California’s 35 member resorts in California and Nevada are preparing for the upcoming season with new lifts, major renovations, the return of signature and industry events, and more. In addition, Ski California will launch a new website, build on the success of its award-winning digital Mountain Safety Guide with new video content focused on deep snow safety, and host its sixth annual Ski California Safety Day on Jan. 27, 2024.

Last winter, Ski California resorts experienced their second snowiest on record, with one resort offering a historic 275-day season. Cumulatively, Ski California resorts also recorded over eight million visits during the 2022-23 season, making California the second most visited state in the country for skiing and riding.

“Investing in the Mountain Experience”

“Skiing and snowboarding remained incredibly popular activities last winter, and the tremendous snow conditions only added to the experience,” said Michael Reitzell, Ski California president. “This season, resorts in California and Nevada have continued to invest in the mountain experience and are gearing up for another phenomenal year.”

Highlights of what’s new, and projected opening dates (weather and conditions permitting) at some of the resorts in California and Nevada for the 2023-24 season include:

ASC XC Training Center

Installed LED nights and will offer Cross Country Night Skiing on a 1.5km loop and stadium area. Phase two, to be completed in 2024, will add an additional 2km of night skiing, expanding opportunities for student XC athletes and passholders. Night competitions will be added to its extensive race calendar. Opens: Nov. 3

Bear Valley Adventure Co.

Cross-country ski and snowshoe enthusiasts will have access to a new trailhead and parking at Tamarack this season. An earlier planned opening of the Tamarack trails will also include access to dog-friendly trails. Opens: Nov. 22

Bear Valley: Guests will find a new bar at the south end of the day lodge, and two new winch cats will offer consistent grooming of Grizzly Bowl and Snow Valley. Opens: Nov. 17

Big Bear Mountain Resort (Bear Mountain)

The $7 million renovation of Bear Mountain’s world-famous sun deck has been completed including a 12,000-square-foot expansion with seating and fire pits, a new USARC facility to improve ADA accessibility, new patrol equipment, and more. In addition, the remodel of Laybacks Bar has been completed, transforming the venue from an outdoor bar to a full-service indoor/outdoor establishment. Opens: mid-late November

Big Bear Mountain Resort (Snow Summit): A full renovation of the food service warehouse that serves all three mountains (Bear Mountain, Snow Summit and Snow Valley) has been completed, along with remodeled SoCal Marketplace restrooms. In addition, new snowcats and snowmobiles will improve grooming capabilities and Patrol response times. Opens: mid-late November

Big Bear Mountain Resort (Snow Valley): At the end of the 2022-23 season, Snow Valley joined the Big Bear Mountain Resort family. This season, significant investments have been made at the resort, including the installation of new snowmaking equipment to increase capacity and improve efficiency. Renovations have also been made to the parking lot, locker rooms, repair shop, and rental shop. Two new magic carpets and reconfiguration of existing carpets will better serve those new to the sport and Sports School guests, and a Chair 2 refresh and beginner area expansion improve accessibility. Snow Valley’s dining venue has also been upgraded with additional outdoor seating. Opens: mid-late November

Boreal / Woodward Tahoe

With GoTime Tickets at Boreal, you pick the time you want to start and you can save money by choosing a later start time in the day. Play Forever Fridays happen once a month with $25 lift tickets for all, with $5 of each ticket sale going back to a local nonprofit. Opens: Nov. 17

China Peak

A new quad chair out of the base area to mid-mountain increases China Peak’s out-of-base lift capacity by 30%, and new food service will be offered at the Mainstream Base Lodge. China Peak is also now offering the Cali Pass, a new multi-resort season pass with unlimited access to Mountain High, Dodge Ridge and China Peak, plus free membership in the Powder Alliance, which includes 17 resorts mostly throughout the west. Opens: Nov. 17

Diamond Peak

Diners in the Base Lodge Provisions food court will notice the newly remodeled space, redesigned for function and aesthetics up front, and efficient food storage and prep areas in the back. The resort also upgraded to an efficient new PistenBully 600 W winch cat that offers higher power and torque output with reduced exhaust emissions and low fuel consumption. Opens: Dec. 7

Dodge Ridge

Dodge Ridge is now part of the Cali Pass, a new multi-resort season pass with unlimited access to Mountain High, Dodge Ridge and China Peak, plus free membership in the Powder Alliance. The resort will introduce the new Cali Pass App and Dodge Ridge Base Map with map tracking. New RFID gates give guests the ability to go straight to the lift, and a new rental system and reservations make for a more efficient check-in. Restraint bars have been added to chair 8, the lesson area has an additional conveyor lift, and a remodel of The Waystation has been completed. Resort events include holiday festivities with Santa, a Santa Run and costume contest, and a banked slalom snowboarding course on March 16. Opens: Nov. 24

Granlibakken Tahoe

Opens: Nov. 23 for sledding, Dec. 15 for lifts Visit www.granlibakken.com

Heavenly Mountain Resort

Use the new My Epic App to skip the ticket window and go straight to the lifts. Mobile tickets and passes will be scanned hands-free, straight from your pocket using Bluetooth Low Energy technology. Heavenly’s new Brews and Views après experience will take place monthly at the Lakeview Lodge featuring unbeatable views of Lake Tahoe, food, drinks, music and beer tastings. The resort will also host the Toyota Air and Après March 1-3. Watch professional athletes showcase their gravity-defying tricks on a massive 45-foot jump during a light show at the bottom of the World Cup run. Opens: Nov. 17

Homewood Mountain Resort

Now operated by Discovery Land Company, the resort continues to offer a family-friendly mountain with limited crowds and stunning views of Lake Tahoe. With the start of the new season, Homewood will introduce refreshed culinary offerings at its dining venues, and enhanced on-mountain snow experiences. Opens: mid-December. Visit www.skihomewood.com

June Mountain

Known for its tree skiing, June Mountain now has two distinct Adventure Zones for kids and youthful adults: The Enchanted Forest and the Haunted Forest. This winter, the new Slims Cantina will feature traditional Mexican fare and expansive outdoor seating with remarkable 360 views. Opens: Dec. 26

Kingvale Resort

This season’s additions include lift-serviced tubing, an expanded snowplay area and a variety of new terrain park features. Opens: as soon as conditions permit

Kirkwood Mountain Resort

After its triumphant return this last season, Kirkwood’s springtime Slush Cup! tradition returns. Other community favorite events returning include Banked Slalom and Vertical Drop. Use the new My Epic App to skip the ticket window and go straight to the lifts. Mobile tickets and passes will be scanned hands-free, straight from your pocket using Bluetooth Low Energy technology. Opens: Dec. 1

Lee Canyon

This winter marks Lee Canyon’s 60th season. A $7 million capital improvement project includes a new quad chairlift called Ponderosa, an additional 450-stall parking area, and a 500-foot Sunkid conveyor lift. Opens: Dec. 12

Mammoth Mountain

The Canyon Express (Chair 16) high-speed detachable quad chairlift has been replaced with a new state-of-the-art Doppelmayr D-Line Series 6-Pack detachable high-speed chairlift. At Woolly’s Tube Park, Phase 2 of the master plan buildout is underway with improvements including the start of construction of the new full-service Day Lodge, a new Wiegand Alpine Coaster, and the addition of summer tubing lanes for Summer 2024. Ongoing improvements to Mammoth’s extensive snowmaking system include a $5.5 million investment to expand, automate and maximize efficiency. Opens: Nov. 10

Mountain High

Over $1 million in capital improvements include increased snowmaking at the East Resort, two new Prinoth Bison X Stage 5 snowcats, new rental equipment for the Rossignol Experience Center, and a refreshed Foggy Goggle base area bar. Opens: mid-November

Mt. Baldy

This season resort guests will find all new K2 rental equipment, and a new terrain park route. To enhance the resort’s grooming and provide for earlier post-storm openings, the resort has also invested in new PistenBully Park Pro and PistenBully Canyon snowcats. Opens: mid-November

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

To complement massive investments the resort has made over the past several years in new lifts, trail improvements and snowmaking, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is focused on refreshing other elements of the guest experience. For the 2023-24 winter season, guests will enjoy a new deck at the top of the new Lakeview Express lift, new furniture and a servery remodel in the Lodgepole Cafe, a heated ramp from the parking lot to the ticket windows at main lodge, and new technology to improve the experience on the resort’s website. Mt. Rose has also purchased two new PistenBully snow grooming machines and two new snowmaking towers. Opens: Nov. 9

Mt. Shasta Ski Park

Rental and retail shop remodels have been completed, in addition to several other updates throughout the Park. The resort has also joined the Powder Alliance for the 2023-24 season. Opens: Dec. 15

Northstar California

Experience Vous, the new café-bar in the Village at Northstar, featuring service from first chair to last call. Use the new My Epic App to skip the ticket window and go straight to the lifts. Mobile tickets and passes will be scanned hands-free, straight from your pocket using Bluetooth Low Energy technology. Opens: Nov. 17

Palisades Tahoe

In its 75th anniversary season, Palisades Tahoe will again host one of four U.S. stops of the Audi FIS World Cup, featuring world-class athletes, music headliners, fireworks, parades and more. Major investments include a multi-million dollar makeover of the Gold Coast mid-mountain lodge and the creation of new dining options, a new Funitel haul rope, five new PistenBully snowcats and new winch picks to offer superior grooming, and the acquisition of two new properties dedicated to housing resort employees. Opens: Nov. 22.

Visit www.palisadestahoe.com

Rim Nordic

This winter, Rim Nordic guests will enjoy a remodeled chalet, and have access to new XC ski and snowshoe rental equipment. The area also purchased a used tractor for snow removal. Opens: As soon as conditions permit

Royal Gorge

The resort has invested in its fleet and added a new Prinoth Husky X snowcat dedicated to grooming the cross-country trails. Featuring Tier 4 emissions standards, the new snowcat generates a 90% reduction in emissions. Opens: Nov. 24

Sierra-at-Tahoe

Still recovering from the Caldor Fire that burned through the resort in 2021, this season a new maintenance shop will house Sierra’s Mountain Operations department, day care services will return, Sierra-at-Tahoe Road has been repaved, and parking lot improvements have been completed. The resort will also offer a new special rate 2023-24 season pass for First Responders. Opens: Dec. 2

Sky Tavern

The area’s first phase of snowmaking has been completed with a $2 million investment. Sky Tavern will also offer a Level 500 coach race program from Alpine Director Mike Savage. Opens: Dec. 13

Soda Springs

Play Forever Fridays happen once a month with $25 lift tickets for all, with $5 of each ticket sale going back to a local nonprofit. Opens: Nov. 24

Sugar Bowl

The first ski area in California to install a chairlift and open for downhill skiing in December 1939, Sugar Bowl Resort has been known for its “classic cool” style ever since. This season, Sugar Bowl is celebrating its 85th anniversary, welcoming new talent to its leadership team, and investing in the on-mountain experience with new snow grooming and transportation equipment, a new ski racing speed venue, a warming hut and a sweetened offering at the Sugar Rush tubing and snow play park, and new and returning signature events. Opens: Nov. 24

Tahoe Donner

The Downhill Ski Resort will expand its kids programs and senior race program. At the XC Ski Center, a new XC Masters Training Group will take place Friday mornings, and the resort plans to be the first to fire up its dedicated snowmaking system to get the season underway and offer high-quality early-season trail conditions. Opens: XC on Nov. 24; downhill opens as conditions permit

Tahoe Cross Country

The Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area and Ski Education Association will continue to offer year-round, outdoor-focused programs for children and adults. Opens: Dec. 15

Tamarack Cross Country

New this season, Tamarack Cross Country will offer a season-long drop-in clinic series with a weekly targeted focus. Choose just the lessons you want or check them all out for consistent improvement all winter in both skate and classic. Opens: Nov. 18

Learn more about Ski California and its member resorts at skicalifornia.org