Christmas Spectacular runs November 23- December 26

RENO, Nev. – THE ROW announces the return of “Santa’s Christmas Wonderland” in the Eldorado Showroom, beginning Thanksgiving week on Tuesday, Nov. 23, with performances through Sunday, Dec. 26. The family-friendly Christmas spectacular will be complete with stunning costumes, festive thematic decor, performances from the highest kicking chorus girls found on this side of the North Pole and more.

Get into the holiday spirit with Santa and his merry helpers as they take the audience on a nostalgic Christmas journey with renditions of favorite Christmas songs, such as “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night,” “Deck The Halls,” “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” and other holiday classics.

“We could not be happier to bring our Christmas spectacular back to the Eldorado Resort Casino and continue our lasting relationship with the team in Reno” Jay Lodge, CEO of Dublin Worldwide Productions

Tickets begin at $32.50, plus applicable taxes and fees. Special pricing is available for seniors and children. “Santa’s Christmas Wonderland” will be available every Tuesday through Sunday, Nov. 23 – Dec. 26. For more performance information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.eldoradoreno.com.

About THE ROW

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. presents a one-of-a-kind, unified and distinguished resort experience with THE ROW, in the heart of Reno, comprising six contiguous city blocks, uniting the Eldorado Resort Casino, Circus Circus Reno and Silver Legacy Resort Casino. THE ROW encompasses 25 restaurants, 23 bars and lounges, 12 entertainment venues, eight nightspots, over 4,000 luxury rooms and suites, 227,000 square feet of casino space with over 2,500 slot machines, 84 table games and Reno’s only Topgolf Swing Suite. With the recent addition of The Spa at Silver Legacy, THE ROW offers an unrivaled relaxation experience and northern Nevada’s newest luxury wellness retreat. In addition, THE ROW has nearly 4,000 of the best Team Members in the industry. For more information about THE ROW, located in the heart of Reno, visit TheRowReno.com.