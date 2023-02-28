All-you-can-watch basketball, All-you-care-to-drink wristbands

Reno, Nev. – Alley-oop over to THE ROW for March Mania 2023, as the resorts gear up for non-stop, nothing-but-net action and slam-dunk specials on March 16-19.

The Eldorado, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus will showcase all the buzzer-beater moments where fans can root for their favorite teams while relishing in all-you-care-to-drink gameday specials.

Single Day or 3-Day Passes

Guests can select from various experiences, starting with a single-day pass for $55+ that includes a wristband for unlimited beverages for one day. For those looking to catch the games over several days, secure a three-day pass for $165+ with a drink wristband for Thursday through Saturday and get Sunday for free. With these wristbands, fans can watch every game from any participating casino bar at THE ROW while enjoying their favorite beverages from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

