Snowfall Totals Exceed 40 Feet Already!

Placer County, CA- State water officials aren’t the only ones grinning this winter season. While a successive barrage of storms fill reservoirs and bury much of the Sierra Nevada under a heavy blanked of water-rich snow, ski resorts are breaking out the champagne.

Snowfall totals at many locations have already surpassed annual averages that approach an astonishing 40 feet in some locations. For drought watchers, skier’s and lovers of snow, this season has turned into a banner year.

“4-day total to 8 feet! 235 inches of snow in February, with 10 more days left in the month and more snow forecast. …spectacular spring skiing and riding conditions and a lengthy season to look forward to.” Squaw Valley official

Photos







Squaw Valley Ski Resort in Olympic Valley, California, one of the largest ski areas in the United States, and host site of the entire 1960 Winter Olympics.

Visit Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows