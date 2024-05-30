Bluesdays Palisades Tahoe

Summertime, family-friendly entertainment

Olympic Valley, Calif. – The 15th summer of Bluesdays in the Village at Palisades Tahoe returns this June as Lake Tahoe’s must-see summer music series. The free, family-friendly concerts have become a summertime staple in Palisades Tahoe.

Concerts take place every Tuesday from June through August in the Events Plaza from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

Bluesdays features an outdoor Blues bar with beer, wine, and spirits as well as great grab-and-go food offerings from Village restaurants.

This event series is sponsored by Reno Blues Society, and 101.5 FM Truckee Tahoe Radio

Bluesdays 2024

June 18thThe Blues Monster
June 25thTony Holiday
July 2ndChris Cain
July 9thRick Estrin & The Nightcats
July 16thDennis Jones
July 23rdMark Hummel & James Cotton Tribute
July 30thRoy Rogers and The Delta Rhythm Kings
August 6thTerry Hanck
August 13thRocky Athas
August 20thMatthew Curry
August 27thJ.C. Smith Band
