Olympic Valley, Calif. – The 15th summer of Bluesdays in the Village at Palisades Tahoe returns this June as Lake Tahoe’s must-see summer music series. The free, family-friendly concerts have become a summertime staple in Palisades Tahoe.
Concerts take place every Tuesday from June through August in the Events Plaza from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm.
Bluesdays features an outdoor Blues bar with beer, wine, and spirits as well as great grab-and-go food offerings from Village restaurants.
This event series is sponsored by Reno Blues Society, and 101.5 FM Truckee Tahoe Radio
Bluesdays 2024
|June 18th
|The Blues Monster
|June 25th
|Tony Holiday
|July 2nd
|Chris Cain
|July 9th
|Rick Estrin & The Nightcats
|July 16th
|Dennis Jones
|July 23rd
|Mark Hummel & James Cotton Tribute
|July 30th
|Roy Rogers and The Delta Rhythm Kings
|August 6th
|Terry Hanck
|August 13th
|Rocky Athas
|August 20th
|Matthew Curry
|August 27th
|J.C. Smith Band
