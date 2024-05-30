Summertime, family-friendly entertainment

Olympic Valley, Calif. – The 15th summer of Bluesdays in the Village at Palisades Tahoe returns this June as Lake Tahoe’s must-see summer music series. The free, family-friendly concerts have become a summertime staple in Palisades Tahoe.

Concerts take place every Tuesday from June through August in the Events Plaza from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

Bluesdays features an outdoor Blues bar with beer, wine, and spirits as well as great grab-and-go food offerings from Village restaurants.

This event series is sponsored by Reno Blues Society, and 101.5 FM Truckee Tahoe Radio

Bluesdays 2024

June 18th The Blues Monster June 25th Tony Holiday July 2nd Chris Cain July 9th Rick Estrin & The Nightcats July 16th Dennis Jones July 23rd Mark Hummel & James Cotton Tribute July 30th Roy Rogers and The Delta Rhythm Kings August 6th Terry Hanck August 13th Rocky Athas August 20th Matthew Curry August 27th J.C. Smith Band