Save $$ when you order Presale Tickets

Olympic Valley, Calif. -Come to Palisades Tahoe on Saturday, September 30, for Oktoberfest, a fun-packed day that’ll whisk you away to Bavaria. Order your tickets online prior to event day to save.

Stick around for the Teton Gravity Research Premiere of Legend Has It, to be star-struck by world-class athletes and winter nostalgia for a top-tier movie night on the KT deck.

Oktoberfest in The Village at Palisades Tahoe

This annual event transforms The Village at Palisades Tahoe from 12-6 pm into the largest Bavarian playground in North Lake Tahoe, complete with authentic German beer and Bavarian music and dance, plus the ever-popular Oktoberfest Games and plenty of family fun.

Enjoy live entertainment by Joe Smiell’s 20 Piece Bavarian Band, the Almenrausch Schuhplattler Dance Troupe, and the Alpentanzer Schuhplattler Dance Troupe accompanied by the Alpentanz Kapelle Band throughout the day. Delight in authentic brats, pretzels, sliced cheese bread and traditional European desserts including apple strudel & nussgipfel, plus root beer floats for kids will be available for purchase.

This event is in partnership with the North Tahoe Community Alliance and benefits the High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation.

Tickets & Info

Saturday, September 30, 2023

The Village at Palisades Tahoe

12:00- 6:00 pm

Order Tickets Online!