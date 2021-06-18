Scenery and tranquility take center stage

Truckee, CA – North Lake Tahoe boasts an impressive list of outstanding golf courses. Epic California scenery and cooler mountain air entice golfers from around the globe to head to the high country for summer golf season.

North Lake Tahoe offers opportunities for both the serious and casual golfer to enjoy a day on the links. Most courses can be reached from South Placer in under a hundred miles. Depending on your location, many Bay Area golfers can access North Tahoe golf courses in under 200 miles.

The heat is on and that means its an ideal time to head to the High Sierra for a couple rounds of fun. Grab your clubs and remember to bring your swimsuit and sense of adventure. Lake Tahoe awaits.

North Lake Golf Courses

Coyote Moon Golf Course – Closest to South Placer

A Mountain Masterpiece. Lose yourself in Coyote Moon Golf Course’s tranquil environment. The course seems worlds away from civilization and each hole seems a world unto itself.

Location: 10685 Northwoods Blvd. | Truckee, CA

Travel Distance: Roseville 83 miles | San Jose 218 miles

https://coyotemoongolf.com/

Incline Village Championship Golf Course

A classic 18-hole public Lake Tahoe golf course featuring a Robert Trent Jones Sr. design and beautiful lake views. This par-72 course was completely renovated in 2003

Location: 955 Fairway Blvd, Incline Village, NV

Travel Distance: Roseville 103 miles | San Jose 238 miles

https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/golf-incline/championship-course

Incline Village Mountain Golf Course

An amazing mountain layout with old growth trees and elevation changes, this 18-hole Incline Village golf course is fun and affordable. The Mountain Course is the highest elevation golf course in the State of Nevada and the Tahoe Basin.

Location: 690 Wilson Way, Incline Village, NV

Travel Distance: Roseville 103 miles | San Jose 238 miles

https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/golf-incline/mountain-course

Northstar at Tahoe Golf Course

Greens are recovering from significant winter damage. Players may book nine holes or 18 hole rounds and loop the front nine twice.

Location: 168 Basque Dr, Truckee, CA

Travel Distance: Roseville 92 miles | San Jose 227 miles

https://www.northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/golf.aspx

Old Brockway Golf Course

Historic Old Brockway Golf Course, on the shores of beautiful Lake Tahoe, is a family-owned and operated 9-hole golf course rated one of the best in America.

Location: 400 Brassie Ave, Tahoe Vista, CA

Travel Distance: Roseville 97 miles | San Jose 232 miles

https://www.oldbrockway.com/

Old Greenwood & Gray’s Crossing Golf Course

Experience 36 holes of mountain perfection courtesy of Jack Nicklaus and Peter Jacobsen. Both courses provide you the chance to experience golf like never before at Old Greenwood and Gray’s Crossing.

Location: 13051 Fairway Dr, Truckee, CA

Travel Distance: Roseville 88 miles | San Jose 223 miles

https://www.golfintahoe.com/

Ponderosa Golf Course

The course features 3,022 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 35. This course has 3 sets of tee boxes for a fun but challenging golfing experience. The course features chipping and practice greens, driving nets, pro shop, snack bar and a fabulous view.

Location: 10040 Reynold Way, Truckee, CA

Travel Distance: Roseville 85 miles | San Jose 220 miles | Monterey Peninsula 155 miles

https://www.ponderosagolfcoursetruckee.com/

The Links at Squaw Creek

Golfers of every level can enjoy the experience of playing one of California’s most beautiful – and environmentally sound – golf courses

Location: 400 Squaw Creek Rd, Olympic Valley, CA

Travel Distance: Roseville 92 miles | San Jose 227 miles

https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek/squaw-valley-golf/footgolf

Tahoe City Golf Course

Tahoe City Golf Course is a family friendly golf course. The unique location of the golf course, in downtown Tahoe City, is within walking distance of the beach, bars, restaurants and shops.

Location: 251 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA

Travel Distance: Roseville 96 miles | San Jose 231 miles

https://www.tcpud.org/golf

Tahoe Donner Golf Course

Rediscover Tahoe’s most recently renovated course. With over $2 million in course improvements, golfers of all skill levels can enjoy enhanced playability, an improved pace of play and one of the region’s best alpine golf experiences.

Location: 12850 Northwoods Blvd, Truckee, CA

Travel Distance: Roseville 85 miles | San Jose 220 miles

http://www.tahoedonner.com/amenities/amenities/golf/