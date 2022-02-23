

All-you-care-to-drink wristbands for all-you-can-watch basketball on March 17-20

Reno, Nev. – Alley-oop over to THE ROW for March Mania 2022, as the resorts gear up for non-stop, nothing-but-net action and slam-dunk specials on March 17-20.

The Eldorado, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus will showcase all the buzzer-beater moments where fans can root for their favorite teams while relishing in all-you-care-to-drink gameday specials.

Single and 3- Day Passes

Guests can select from various experiences, starting with a single-day pass for $60 that includes a wristband for unlimited drinks for one day.

For those looking to catch the games over several days, secure a three-day pass for $165 with a drink wristband for Thursday through Saturday and get Sunday for free! With these wristbands, fans can watch every game from any casino bar at THE ROW while enjoying their favorite beverages from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.caesars.com/the-row-reno/events/basketball