Family-friendly Summer Kick-off

Olympic Valley, Calif. – Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer, and at Squaw Valley that means the return of the annual Made in Tahoe Festival. From May 25-26, local artisans and business owners will line the streets of the Village to showcase their talents, products and inspiration while local entertainers perform from midday to dusk. Spring skiing and riding will also be in full effect over Memorial Day Weekend, which marks the end of midweek ski and ride operations at Squaw Valley. After receiving the most cumulative snowfall in the country this season-with 682 total inches-Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is slated to stay open for skiing and riding until July 7.

Featuring more than 100 Tahoe Basin and Truckee artisans, entrepreneurs and organizations, this free, family-friendly event celebrates all things inspired by or created in Tahoe. Starting at 11 a.m. on both days, and going until 7 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday, the Made in Tahoe festival is the perfect way to spend a sunny, summer weekend.

“This will be the seventh year we will ring in the summer season with the Made in Tahoe Festival,” said Caroline Ross, executive director for the Squaw Village Neighborhood Company. “We are so proud to be able to use this event to support local businesses and the people who are the foundation of our creative community here in Tahoe and Truckee.”

Newcomers to the festival include Little Truckee Ice Creamery and MOGROG Rotisserie to add to the variety of local food offerings, while Mountain Water Canvas, Melba & Hazel and Tahoe Heartbeat enhance the list of local vendors. Peter Joseph Burtt and the King Tide, South Tahoe Funk Union, Tim High & The Mighty, Dave Beck, Sierra Bohnet and Indigo Grey will all hit the stage on Saturday. Sam Ravenna will close out the festival on Sunday with the help of Lost Whiskey Engine, Burning Nylon, Calling Ophelia and Kai & the Monsters. The Tahoe Truckee School of Music students, Mr D DJ Services and DJ Treez will entertain in the Village both days.

Made in Tahoe Festival Calendar

In the morning, take advantage of the free, Sierra Flow yoga classes at Wanderlust Yoga Studio in the Village at 10 a.m., and get limber before heading out on the hill for some classic Tahoe corn snow turns. Throughout the day, peruse the more than 100 vendor booths that will line the Village streets. Both days will also include continuous music on the Events Plaza and First Street Stages. The Community Stage, located near the Funitel, is where festival-goers can enjoy live dance, showcase performances and participate in fun, interactive workshops presented by Tahoe Flow Arts Studio and Truckee Dance Factory. Enjoy an array of local beverage offerings from Alibi Ale Works, Truckee Brewing Company, Fifty Fifty Brewing Company, Folk Kombucha Brewing Company, Truckee River Winery and Tahoe Blue Vodka, to name a few. Uncorked will host Allison Yonto, a local Winemaker with Illanta Wines. Allison will pour a flight of three wines for $15 during the event on Saturday 12-4 p.m.

