Deals & Discounts for Beginners

Olympic Valley, Calif.- January is Learn to Ski & Snowboard Month, and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will once again support this annual initiative by offering special deals and discounts intended to introduce beginners to the sports of skiing and snowboarding.

Learn to Ski/Ride Lessons get beginners started on the hill, and the new Perfect Progression Program sets new skiers and riders up for an entire season of success. With group and private lessons available for all ages with professional and friendly instructors from the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ski and Snowboard School, learning to ski and snowboard has never been easier or more fun.

“We enjoy nothing more than helping new skiers and snowboarders discover a lifelong love for snow sports,” said El Furtney, managing director of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ski & Snowboard Schools. “With lessons and packages developed specifically for beginners, our experienced professional instructors can take our guests from their first day on the slopes to confidence on easy blue terrain in just a few sessions.”

Alpine Meadows Learn to Ski/Ride Lesson & Upgrade

For adults and teens, the Learn to Ski/Ride lesson package offers beginners the ability to learn the basics in a safe, comfortable environment from expert instructors at the Alpine Meadows Ski and Snowboard School. The 2.25-hour lesson focuses on teaching the crucial skills of turning, stopping and riding lifts. The package includes the lesson, rental equipment and a restricted beginner lift ticket for the day, all for just $119 if purchased in advance, and $129 if purchased that day. If morning lesson participants want to continue to develop their newly acquired skills, they can opt for the Learn to Ski/Ride Upgrade, which gets them the afternoon group lesson session for just $69.

The More You Learn, the More You Save

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will continue to offer discounts to returning group lesson customers. Adults can take advantage of our Take Two Get One program, and after completing two group lessons the third one is on us. However, the afternoon Learn to Ski/Ride upgrade does not count as additional lesson towards promotion. For children who take five group lessons, the sixth one is free.

Beginner Guarantee

Our instructors are some of the best in the business, and we back that up with our beginner guarantee. Participate in three full-day group lessons and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows guarantees you’ll be skiing or riding on the easiest intermediate runs on our mountains. If not, our instructors will keep working with you until we get you there at no additional cost.

Perfect Progression Program

First-time skiers and riders also have access to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows’ Perfect Progression Program, the newest and most comprehensive adult Learn to Ski & Ride program offered through the resort’s Ski & Snowboard School. The Perfect Progression Program is a comprehensive path for teens and adults to make a one-season transition from first-timer to intermediate skier or snowboarder.

The program ensures that participants have the skills and confidence to make skiing and riding a lifelong passion. Participants receive three half-day beginner ski or snowboard lessons, lift tickets, rentals, and three lunch vouchers (each with an $18 value) for use at Alpine Meadows; a one-time 30% discount at Estelle Sports; and an accessories package of goggles and gloves. After completing the three lessons, the program rewards participants’ hard work with tools to continue developing their skills: 50% off group lessons, season-long rentals, and a Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows 2018-19 season pass-available exclusively for participants of this program. The Perfect Progression Program is a limited quantity product, and is available online for $499 per person. Purchase is limited to customers who have not previously bought a pass product for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

Lodging Specials

Make the most of your introduction to skiing and riding by staying at The Village at Squaw Valley, accommodations that place you right in the heart of the bustling village and just steps from the slopes. Stay for four nights and your fourth night is free. There is no better way to cap off a day of learning to ski and ride than with a soak in the scenic outdoor hot tubs, or kicking back on your private balcony or in front of the in-room fireplace.

To learn more, visit the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows or call 1.800.403.0206.