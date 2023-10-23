Transient Occupancy Tax, an essential component for communities

Tahoe City, Calif.- A total of 13 investment projects in eastern Placer County amounting to more than $14 million were directed to move forward recently by the Placer County Board of Supervisors to advance regional goals including workforce housing and improved transportation.

Revenue from Tahoe’s Transient Occupancy Tax is being used to fund the projects, which were solicited, vetted and recommended through the North Tahoe Community Alliance Board of Directors, the TOT committee and the Capital Projects Advisory committee.

The board advised staff to move forward with funding agreements and allocate approximately $12.4 million in TOT funds to the following projects over the next three years:

Dollar Creek Crossing affordable housing project in Dollar Point ($2,500,000) Sierra Community House – Workforce Housing Advocacy and Direct Assistance Program ($900,000 total, $450,000 in TOT) Chalet Blanc mixed-use achievable housing project in Tahoe City ($1,500,000) Workforce Housing Preservation Program ($3,000,000) Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements: Expansion of Grove Street Parking Lot ($759,000) Resort Triangle Transportation Plan – SR89 & SR267 Adaptive Corridor Management/Transit Priority ($875,000) Resort Triangle Transportation Plan – Parking Management (Phase 1 – Kings Beach) ($1,012,000 total, $297,000 in TOT) North Lake Tahoe Workforce Van Pool Program ($602,754) Resort Triangle Transportation Plan – TART Connect expanded service hours ($1,425,000) Kings Beach Western Approach Project ($1,006,000)

The Board of Supervisors also advised staff to work with project applicants on three trail projects to allocate an additional $1,962,375 for the first year of funding:

Placer County North Tahoe Trail Segment ($200,000) Tahoe City Public Utility District Multi-Use Trail Reconstruction ($1,662,375) North Tahoe Public Utility District Pam Emmerich Memorial Pinedrop trail Reconstruction and Extension ($100,000)

Trails Funding and Implementation Plan

The board also directed staff to develop a Trails Funding and Implementation Plan to prioritize regional trail construction and better position the county for state and federal funding opportunities. The plan will be brought before the Placer County Board of Supervisors for final approval.

On top of the TOT funds directed to move forward by the Board of Supervisors this week, the NTCA Board of Directors vetted and approved seven investment projects using $2,515,558 in TBID funding at their September board meeting. These funds will support some of the projects also receiving TOT funds and other projects that support regional housing efforts, park and ride operations, beach cleaning and more.

“On behalf of the NTCA’s volunteer board of directors and committees comprised of representatives from local businesses, I couldn’t be more thrilled with the Board of Supervisors’ decision to reinvest funds generated in North Lake Tahoe back into our community,” said Tony Karwowski, NTCA president and CEO. “These projects align with the priorities our community has determined are most important, and today’s decision will help make progress specifically in the areas of workforce housing and transportation, benefitting all who live, work and play here.”

The TBID was formed by the North Tahoe business community in 2021 after Placer’s board approved a business assessment for all lodging, restaurant, retail and activities businesses. Its creation freed up 21% of TOT funds, which were historically allocated to the NTCA for destination marketing services and are now available for other regional priorities including workforce housing and transportation initiatives.

