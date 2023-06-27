Community support for Commitment for Environmental Impacts

Tahoe City, Calif. – Attention everyone! Looking for a fun and family-friendly way to celebrate July 4th? Look no further than Tahoe City! Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Tahoe at the head of the Truckee River, Tahoe City offers a vibrant mix of recreation, culture, and natural beauty. With 300 annual days of sunshine and nearly 50 feet of snow each winter, there’s always something to enjoy, no matter the season.

Tahoe City Downtown Association is thrilled to announce that this year Tahoe City will have the largest drone light show ever done at Lake Tahoe, this groundbreaking drone show will feature 300 drones, above the water and visible from Tahoe City’s shores and boats on the water.

This eco-friendly drone show, aligning with Sierra stewardship and sustainability efforts. Prepare to be amazed as the night sky comes alive with dazzling displays. But that’s not all! The celebrations will be packed with activities for everyone to enjoy.

For complete details visit visittahoecity.org