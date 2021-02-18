On-site interviews and job offers February 23

RENO, Nev. – THE ROW, Eldorado Resort Casino, Circus Circus Reno and Silver Legacy Resort Casino, will host a Job Expo on Tuesday, Feb. 23 from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 24 from

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Silver Baron Ballrooms at Silver Legacy. THE ROW is looking to fill over 50 positions in various departments. On-site interviews, as well as job offers, will be made so interested candidates should come dressed for success and with multiple copies of a resume if possible.

Benefits

Team Members insured by the company have access to the free medical center for themselves and eligible family members. Services includes free doctor visits, free prescriptions, free lab work, free physicals, free flu shots and more. The on-site medical center, operated by Activate Healthcare, opened in 2017 and THE ROW is the only casino employer in northern Nevada that offers this to its Team Members.

Team Members of THE ROW receive many benefits including a paid meal break, free on-site covered parking and a comprehensive benefits package including 401K with company match and paid time off. Team Members also receive discounts at nearly all amenities at THE ROW including restaurants, retail and The Spa at Silver Legacy and discounts at Caesars Entertainment properties across the country.

Current openings

Current job openings include positions in Food and Beverage, Hotel Guest Services, Human Resources, Housekeeping, Carnival Midway, Security, Cesars Rewards Players Club, Surveillance and more.

For a full list of job openings opportunities or to apply now, please visit www.TheRowReno.com/jobs.