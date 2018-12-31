Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ups the Ante

Olympic Valley, Calif. -New this season, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is upping the ante on its app-based vertical challenge contest. Bragging rights among friends is great, and a heli-skiing adventure is even greater.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures have partnered to launch the Chair to Chopper Challenge. Located in Western Canada, CMH Heli-Skiing makes backcountry skiing and riding dreams come true, with access to 3 million acres of remote terrain within the famous powder triangle of British Columbia. This season, any guest who skis 100,000 vertical feet at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows-as measured by the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows app-will be entered into a drawing for a free CMH Heli-Skiing Trip in 2019-20. Any vertical feet logged in the 2018-19 season using the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows app will count toward the contest, even if it was skied prior to the contest announcement. The winner will be announced on the closing day of the 2018-19 season.

The Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows app is an innovative tool to help guide new visitors and locals alike around the resort’s 6,000 skiable acres. The app not only gives users real-time lift and trail status, but it’s capabilities extend to tracking your on snow stats, including lifts and trails skied, vertical feet skied and maximum speed.

CMH Heli-Skiing “Signature” Trip

The winner of the contest will receive their choice of a four- or five-day CMH Heli-Skiing “Signature” Trip for one person during the 2019-20 winter season. A trip of this caliber is valued at more than $7,000 USD. The winner will need to get those ski legs in shape; they will ski up to 57,000 vertical feet during the four-day trip, or opt for up to a massive 71,000 vertical feet of skiing for the five-day trip. Transportation, accommodations, meals, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are included in the prize package. Prior heli-skiing experience is not required; CMH’s highly-certified and experienced guides will provide training on heli-skiing specific equipment and practices. Some blackout dates and restrictions apply. Visit the Chair to Chopper Challenge website for more information.

CMH “Lines of Sight” Virtual Reality Tour

For a sample of the heli-ski lifestyle, make sure to check out CMH’s “Lines of Sight” Virtual Reality tour when it stops at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows on March 29-31 and April 5-7. Created in partnership with award-winning production company Sherpas Cinemas, “Lines of Sight” is an awe-inspiring virtual reality film, designed to introduce the world to the sport of heli-skiing, and convey that it’s more accessible to the average skier than commonly thought. CMH is taking its technology on the road, installing heli-inspired VR lounges at ski resorts across North America. You and your family can get a taste of heli-skiing with this state of the art VR experience, all with your feet planted firmly on the ground.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows